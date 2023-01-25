Lakes Chic Street group to start live talk show Feb. 7

DETROIT LAKES — Lakes Chic Street will be “Talking Chic” in early February. The group of locally-owned downtown business owners are kicking off a live talk show over Facebook beginning Feb. 7. The live show will be held from 9-9:30 a.m. every other Tuesday.

The Lakes Chic Street members include Tracy Erb ( Vintage N Vogue ), Heather Rodin ( Allure ), Barb Zahasky ( Mainstream Boutique ), Alicia Bowers ( Beautiful Junque Boutique ), TJ Roney ( JQ Clothing Co. ) and Uni Fegley ( Lit Decor & Gift ).

Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Zahasky said the idea for a live broadcast came up at one of their brainstorming sessions. The topics may vary from upcoming events to business specials and more. After the live feed concludes, she said the show will also be available on the group’s YouTube page .

Zahasky explained the Lakes Chic Street group formed last year after several locally-owned downtown shop owners met for a chat session. From the initial gathering, event ideas were born as well as the mission statement of putting community over competition.

Roney explained the motto was already in practice before it became official. She said there were many instances she directed customers to other downtown businesses, and welcomed customers other businesses sent her way. In addition to creating a supportive downtown business district, the Lakes Chic Street group also wanted to “enrich community spirit,” she said.

One way to build community spirit is through providing events for people to attend, Erb noted. The ladies brainstormed and created unique downtown shopping experiences, such as the wildly successful Pink Friday event, a fashion show and more.

Whether it is an ideology or event, Zahasky said they often “start small and grow.” The ladies have seen the truth in that theory, as Pink Friday’s second annual event grew to include downtown eateries this year, and the spring fashion show is looking for a larger venue.

“It sold out last year,” Zahasky noted. She added the group is planning a Valentine’s Day event for Saturday, Feb. 11.

Erb added the group is “very receptive and supportive” of new ideas. Providing those key elements ensures each person’s passions can be embraced and given an opportunity to shine, she noted.

Roney said since joining the Lakes Chic Street group she hasn’t felt alone in the business world.

“It’s nice to have others to share experiences with and bounce ideas off of,” she said.

“And we always have fun,” Zahasky said.

