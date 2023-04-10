Lakes Crisis and Resource Center to host its first live banquet, auction since 2019 on April 21

DETROIT LAKES — The Lakes Crisis and Resource Center, which is based in Detroit Lakes, has been as busy as ever over the course of the past three years.

But the local nonprofit, which relies on its annual fundraisers to support its various programs and services, has not been able to hold its biggest annual fundraising event since 2019. That's about to change, says LCRC Executive Director Anna Sellin — and her staff is pretty excited about it.

"Our banquet and auction is set for Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Holmes Theatre Ballroom," says Sellin. "It's the first time after a three-year COVID hiatus ... so it's been a long time coming.

"We've tried to be creative with our fundraising efforts, but the annual banquet is by far our largest fundraiser; not being able to have it for so long was a considerable challenge."

Though the banquet "typically sells out," Sellin said, with just 250 tickets available, there were still some left as of Thursday (press time for this newspaper), along with a handful of sponsorships. Tickets are $60 each, and there are three different purchase options:



Go to the LCRC website at lakescrisis.com/events and purchase them online; they will be mailed to you as soon as your order is received.

Call the LCRC office at 218-847-8572 or stop by at during business hours to pick them up in person.

Visit Bluebird Books in downtown Detroit Lakes, purchase your tickets and do some shopping!

One of the main reasons why the event has been such a “hot ticket” in years past is the sheer number and scope of both live and silent auction items offered.

"For our silent auction we have a signed Vikings football, a Vitamix blender, Milwaukee and DeWalt drill sets, Twins (baseball) tickets, plus some growlers and gift packages from our local breweries, to name a few," says Stephanie Baker, LCRC's outreach and development coordinator. "There truly is something for everyone.

"And for our live auction, we're putting together a Duluth vacation package that includes a two-night stay at Beacon Point and some gift certificates for a local brewery, restaurant, ice cream shop and pottery shop, plus tickets to the aquarium and two scenic boat tickets," she added. "We also have a 10-karat white gold and diamond necklace from Price's Jewelry."

"It's very bright and sparkly," Sellin said of the necklace. "Our staff here has been eyeing it up (for potential purchase)."

"There's also a backyard, outdoor prize package including a $500 gift certificate to Beachcombers (the local lawn, landscape and gardening store) , a two-person hammock, a cooler with beer in it, and a fire pit," Baker said.

"We have a few other, interesting things," Sellin added. "One of them is an Ooni gas pizza oven that will be coming with some Papa Murphy's gift certificates, for one pizza per month for a year.

"And Pemberton Law (of Detroit Lakes) gave us a basic estate package," Baker said. "That includes a will for an individual and their spouse, along with a health care directive and power of attorney. That is an awesome, unique package."

" Tom Klyve will be our auctioneer this year, and the meal is being catered by Lakeview Catering ," Sellin added. " La Barista will be doing the bar service."

In addition to all the live and silent auction items, the delicious meal and drinks, participants will have the knowledge that the proceeds from the event will benefit the many programs and services that LCRC provides for residents of Detroit Lakes and its surrounding communities, such as the Kinship mentoring program, the Mary’s Place emergency shelter for women and children experiencing abuse, and many other advocacy and support programs for men, women and children in the lakes area, which serve thousands of area residents, young and old, each year.

"What fundraisers like this do for us is to make it possible for us to do things like provide support groups for children in our area schools," Sellin said. "That's not something for which the state gives us any funding; we've been doing it in response to a need (expressed by) the families that we've served over the years."

Sellin said the support group program has expanded exponentially over the years, to include schools in Detroit Lakes, Frazee and Audubon.

"I think we've tripled the number of support groups we're offering," Baker added. "It's kind of exploded in the last year. There's definitely a need, and there's a lot of kids we reach."

Both Sellin and Baker noted that the facilitators who lead the groups often develop a close relationship with the kids they serve — to the point where the children feel comfortable in sharing information that they might not share with anyone else, about abusive situations and incidents that they have experienced.

Baker said that one of the most important features of the groups is that everything said is kept "100% confidential" — unless the situation becomes criminal in nature, at which point the incidents are reported and investigated.

The victims continue to work with LCRC advocates both during, and after the investigations, and their identities remain confidential, Sellin noted.

She also noted that the Mary's Place emergency shelter, which offers a safe haven to women and children that are experiencing domestic violence, has been full since it opened its doors on Aug. 3, 2011.

"We were (full) at the beginning of the pandemic, and we have remained at capacity since," Sellin said. "When someone moves out, we typically have somebody else ready to move in right away, within a day or two."

She added that LCRC might consider expanding Mary's Place "at some point down the road" as well.

If you go

What: The 30th Annual LCRC Banquet and Auction

When: Friday, April 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom, 806 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes

Who: Hosted by the Lakes Crisis and Resource Center, which is located at 1339 Pelican Lane in Detroit Lakes.

How: Tickets are $60, and may be purchased online at lakescrisis.com/events , in person at the LCRC office, or at Bluebird Books in downtown Detroit Lakes.