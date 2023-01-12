99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Lakes Curling Club to offer two leagues for 2023 season

Due to the increased interest in local curling and the demand for ice time by new and existing curlers, the board of Lakes Curling Club has decided to offer two new options for the 2023 season

Lakes Curling Club.jpg
Lakes Curling Club
Contributed / Dale Westley
News Staff
By News Staff
January 11, 2023 09:31 PM
DETROIT LAKES – Due to the increased interest in local curling and the demand for ice time by new and existing curlers, the board of Lakes Curling Club has decided to offer two new options for the 2023 season: The Mid Day Curling League and the Sunday evening Greenhorn League.

The Mid Day Curling League will run Thursday afternoons, beginning at 1:30 p.m. every week until the end of the curling season. It is open to anyone wanting and able to curl Thursday afternoons. For more information on the Mid Day League, contact Dale Westley at 218-841-7676 or by email at dale.westley@gmail.com.

To help introduce the sport of curling to anyone who may be interested, Lakes Curling Club will also be offering a Greenhorn League, where beginners are paired up with experienced curlers.

Instructional time and information about curling will be offered for those who attend on Sunday evenings. This league will start on Sunday, Jan. 22, and run every Sunday evening for six weeks until Feb. 26. For more information on this league, contact Eric Christianson at 701-212-2361 or by email at mededucation101@gmail.com.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
