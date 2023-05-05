Lakes Wellness Spa & IV opens in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes has a new retreat for self-pampering and self-care.

Paige Savary recently opened Lakes Wellness Spa & IV at 1100 Washington Ave. She offers IV vitamin therapy, massage therapy, saunas, facials and more.

“I love making people feel good,” Savary said. “If I can give someone a massage, infusion or foot detox in a sauna, and have people walking out of here feeling like a million bucks compared to how they were when they came in, that gives me a smile.”

Services are offered by appointment only. Call 218-850-9073.

IV therapy may offer relief and health boost

While most are familiar with massages, ionic foot baths and facials, IV therapy is a newer option in the health and wellness field. Savary explained the purpose of IV therapy is to assist with ailments, such as migraines or chronic colds, as well as options for a vitamin boost.

“It can be good for people that have gut issues, autoimmune issues, like Crohn's disease, asthma, fighting cancer with a high dose of vitamin C to help with therapy, or for athletes that need more energy and less muscle soreness,” Savary said.

Those who receive treatment at Lakes Wellness Spa & IV consult with a nurse practitioner on staff to create a plan. When the treatment is administered, the client will adjourn to a private room where lights can be dimmed, a fireplace lit and a reclining chair is offered.

Savary, who is a registered nurse, said IV therapy is not supposed to be part of a regular health care routine.

“I don’t want to see people come in 30 times a year for an IV,” she said. “That is not normal. IV therapy is about giving the body a boost it needs.”

She explained IV therapy can provide larger doses of vitamins that are absorbed into the bloodstream, which would not otherwise be absorbed by taking oral vitamins.

In addition to being an RN, Savary has worked as a massage therapist for 11 years. She said her journey into providing opportunities to improve health started while watching her father battle chronic health conditions.

“Asthma, COPD, heart failure … but thanks to modern medicine he’s still here,” she said. “Seeing him go through his battles I just always wanted to help people.”

Her vision to combine both careers in one workplace became a reality when she opened Lakes Wellness Spa & IV. She said Detroit Lakes was a natural fit for her to start a business because it is where she calls home. She also saw an opportunity to provide a wide array of health-related services that are more typically offered in larger cities.