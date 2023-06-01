99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Lakeshirts wins top award from Better Business Bureau

The Torch Awards recognize extraordinary area businesses that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to ethics and integrity in all aspects of their operation.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 2:26 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Lakeshirts has won the highest honor bestowed by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota – the Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Awards recognize extraordinary area businesses that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to ethics and integrity in all aspects of their operation, according to a BBB news release.

BBB offers a heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winners:

“I am thrilled to share with the public this year’s Torch Awards Winners! These five companies go above and beyond to serve their employees, customers, and the community,” said Lisa Jemtrud, executive director of BBB Foundation. “It’s such an honor to see how proud these business leaders are to receive BBB’s highest recognition – they truly deserve it.”
BBB is also recognized the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics finalists:

The BBB presents the Torch Awards for Ethics annually to celebrate businesses that live their commitment to integrity, ethics and building trust with consumers. Eligible businesses can submit an entry to BBB, where a panel of independent volunteer business and community judges selects the winners.
Nominees must be in good standing with BBB, but BBB Accreditation is not a requirement to compete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Torch Awards for Ethics sponsors include: Delta Dental of Minnesota, Green Clean, Preferred Credit Inc., Luther Auto Group, Renewal By Anderson, American Roofing and Siding, Hanson Builders, Lupient Automotive Group, NFP, Ungerman, Hubbard Radio, Think Bank, Owens Companies, Best Wishes Floral, CenterPoint Energy, North Star Resource Group, Spire Credit Union, and Star Tribune.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Three calls for Life Link, two overdoses and 11 fires logged
June 01, 2023 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
rainbow water fights.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Northwest Water Carnival's 10-day run on July 14-23 to be jam-packed with summer fun
June 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
2778701+Crash car.jpg
Local
Two hurt in car-pickup truck crash on Hwy 10 near New York Mills
May 31, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
dlLiger.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers unable to overcome early Fergus Falls lead
June 01, 2023 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
BOYS GOLF.jpg
Prep
Boys golf: Lakers finish 6th at Section 8AAA tournament
June 01, 2023 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Train derailment.jpg
Minnesota
Train carrying hazardous material derails in northwest Minnesota
June 01, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Detroit Lakes Main.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Lakers mount late game comeback but fall short against Little Falls
May 31, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  News Staff