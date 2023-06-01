Lakeshirts wins top award from Better Business Bureau

DETROIT LAKES — Lakeshirts has won the highest honor bestowed by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota – the Torch Awards for Ethics.

The Torch Awards recognize extraordinary area businesses that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to ethics and integrity in all aspects of their operation, according to a BBB news release.

BBB offers a heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics winners:



“I am thrilled to share with the public this year’s Torch Awards Winners! These five companies go above and beyond to serve their employees, customers, and the community,” said Lisa Jemtrud, executive director of BBB Foundation. “It’s such an honor to see how proud these business leaders are to receive BBB’s highest recognition – they truly deserve it.”

BBB is also recognized the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics finalists:



The BBB presents the Torch Awards for Ethics annually to celebrate businesses that live their commitment to integrity, ethics and building trust with consumers. Eligible businesses can submit an entry to BBB, where a panel of independent volunteer business and community judges selects the winners.

Nominees must be in good standing with BBB, but BBB Accreditation is not a requirement to compete.

The Torch Awards for Ethics sponsors include: Delta Dental of Minnesota, Green Clean, Preferred Credit Inc., Luther Auto Group, Renewal By Anderson, American Roofing and Siding, Hanson Builders, Lupient Automotive Group, NFP, Ungerman, Hubbard Radio, Think Bank, Owens Companies, Best Wishes Floral, CenterPoint Energy, North Star Resource Group, Spire Credit Union, and Star Tribune.