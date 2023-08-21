Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lane closures on eastbound Hwy 10 near Hawley and Detroit Lakes set for Aug. 22-23

Crews will be making repairs to the pavement surface, which will include milling and paving sections of the roadway.

Motorists traveling on eastbound Highway 10 will encounter alternating lane closures near Hawley and Detroit Lakes Tuesday and Wednesday.
August 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22 through Wednesday, Aug. 23, weather permitting, motorists traveling on eastbound Highway 10 will encounter alternating lane closures near Hawley and Detroit Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be making repairs to the pavement surface, which will include milling and paving sections of the roadway.

All maintenance activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
