Lane closures on Highway 113 west of Waubun start July 17

DETROIT LAKES — Starting Monday, July 17, weather permitting, until the end of August, motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures on Highway 113 west of Waubun, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin a resurfacing project on Highway 113, between Highway 59 in Waubun to the Mahnomen-Norman county line. In addition to resurfacing, crews will also complete pedestrian accessibility upgrades in the City of Waubun.

Anderson Brothers Construction, based in Brainerd, Minn., is the prime contractor for the $2.2 million project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy113/.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and obey traffic control.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.