Local

LatchKEY program expansion possible, if need continues to increase

Detroit Lakes Community Education reports solid attendance for youth and adult classes.

Detroit Lakes Community Education Director Andrew Lesch reported programming for all ages has seen solid numbers.
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
March 02, 2023 11:21 AM

DETROIT LAKES — With more than a year at the helm of the Detroit Lakes Community Education program, Director Andrew Lesch is seeing solid numbers of participation.

During the monthly Detroit Lakes School Board meeting on Monday, Feb. 27, Lesch said the program has offerings for all ages, from infants to senior citizens.

In the category of the youngest learners, Lesch noted they saw good attendance in the Early Childhood Family Education programming, as well as school readiness. He added that they also began offering open gym time at Rossman Elementary for families.

“We’ve seen 47 kids and adults attend so far,” he said.

Anyone interested in teaching a community education class in Detroit Lakes can contact the program director, Andrew Lesch, by calling 218-847-4418.
The school-aged programming community education offers reported 137 students were enrolled in its LatchKEY program. Lesch said there is potential for growth in the program if there is enough demand.

Enrichment classes for youth and adults were also offered through community education. Lesch said the youth had six classes to join and saw 113 people sign-up. The adults had 19 class options and also saw 113 individuals sign up for a class.

Superintendent Mark Jenson said that he had a family member take a crochet class, and they had fun creating a few dish rags.

School board member Mickey Okeson added it was her sister-in-law who taught the class.

Another popular program offered through community education is the driver education program. Lesch said he was “astonished” by the high demand, as one class filled, another was offered, and that one, too, filled quickly.

