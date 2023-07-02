Local artist finds his voice by setting down his paintbrush

DETROIT LAKES — Kent Estey spent years painting traditional landscapes. But, it wasn’t until he set down his paintbrush that he found his voice.

“What I was doing, wasn’t in my heart anymore,” the 63-year-old Naytahwaush resident said.

In the midst of his frustration of feeling confined to creating mountains, lakes and sunsets, he took a hiatus from painting. Instead of being a painter, he transformed into an art consumer.

“I remember finding the work by George Morrison, an Ojibwe artist from the Grand Portage Reservation,” Estey recalled. “He saw land in a different way and had a different use of color. Everything about it spoke to me. I thought, If I were able to paint for the rest of my life, these are the paintings I would do. If I hadn’t found his work, I don’t think I would be painting today.”

When Estey began dabbling in his new avenue of expression, he declined customer orders. He became encased in the proverbial daydreamer’s tomb. While his past work required precision, his new style called for a freeing of the spirit.

“Sometimes I’m in control of my hands, and sometimes I’m not,” he said. “I would call myself a contemporary landscape painter. I paint what I see — the land and beauty that I see.”

The way Estey sees the world is a perception few may have, but many admire, judging by the sales of his work.

Secret artist goes public

Estey grew up watching the same sunrise and sunset over the same horizon he sees as an adult. In his formative years, he was surrounded by artists in his family. Some wove baskets, some made furniture and others played instruments. He was inexplicably drawn to painting.

“I was the different one,” he said. “I was the youngest of seven and always knew painting was for me. I longed to see beautiful art as a child. But, I lived in a small town; and the world is small when you are small.”

Estey can’t explain why he was drawn to oil painting. But, he could explain what he loves about the medium – it is in the ways the colors blend, how the textures can be manipulated and how emotions can be created on a canvas.

"Wiigwaas" is artwork by local artist Kent Estey in which no brushes were used to manipulate the paint that highlights the colors of a moving sun against birch trees. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After graduating from high school in 1978, Estey had every intention to pursue becoming an art teacher.

“I went to Bemidji State University and walked into the art room,” he recalled. “I looked around, then turned around and left. I kept walking down the hall and out the door.”

Estey explained that while his legs had no problem moving, he was paralyzed with fear that originated from self doubt. The naysayer in his mind suggested his skills were not suited for the high level of college artistry.

“Instead of answering the question, is my art good enough, I decided the easiest way was to avoid the whole issue,” he said.

Estey ended up pursuing a career in communications and ended up teaching technology at his alma mater. He finished his career teaching at a charter school in Naytahwaush. Throughout his teaching career, he continued to paint.

“I was using both sides of my brain,” he said. “Linear and analytics with spreadsheets and data during the day, and painting at night.”

While Estey’s craft had become polished, he remained a relatively secret painter. He may have kept that secret forever, had an opportunity not arrived by accident.

“I wanted to take a photo of a painting I made and put a date next to it, so I could say when it was created,” he said.

He decided the best way to create an easily referenceable album was to utilize his tech skills and create a website. He began posting his work with a date stamp. People found their way to his website, and some requested prices.

When the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji was preparing to open in 2017, he said they requested submissions from him to be considered for a display at the gallery’s grand opening.

When the opportunity to be in a gallery arrived, Estey was ready to have his work critiqued and on full display. He submitted a selection, which was chosen for the gallery opening. His piece, on 12-by-48 inch canvas, offered the viewer a geometric three-dimensional vision done in the colors of water and sky that captured light in different ways. He added elements of copper wire, gold washers and rocks to the piece, which sold shortly after the show opened, he said.

“That started my painting career,” he said.

Estey has been enjoying life as an artist, submitting pieces for gallery shows and traveling to events where he can sell prints and original works.