Local legislators Rob Kupec and Jim Joy at Town Hall meeting Thursday in Detroit Lakes

The two will give updates on this year’s legislative session. The Town Hall meeting is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Detroit Lakes Area.

New legislators DFL Sen. Rob Kupec of Moorhead, left, and Republican Rep. Jim Joy of Hawley listen at a Detroit Lakes City Council work session on Dec. 20, 2023.
DETROIT LAKES — Minnesota Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead and Rep. Jim Joy, R-Hawley will attend a public Town Hall meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at La Barista restaurant in Detroit Lakes.

The two will give updates on this year’s legislative session.

The Town Hall meeting is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Detroit Lakes Area.

