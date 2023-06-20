Local legislators Rob Kupec and Jim Joy at Town Hall meeting Thursday in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Minnesota Sen. Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead and Rep. Jim Joy, R-Hawley will attend a public Town Hall meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at La Barista restaurant in Detroit Lakes.

The two will give updates on this year’s legislative session.

The Town Hall meeting is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Detroit Lakes Area.