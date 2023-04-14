99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local maple syrup producers are still waiting for the sap to run

“We’re not giving up until the frogs sing,” said D. Mae Ceryes, Jake's Syrups co-owner.

JakesSyrup.jpg
D. Mae Ceryes and Jerry Jacobson check a bucket to see if any sap has run from a maple tree. Last year proved to be the longest recorded boiling season at Jake’s Syrups with 42 days recorded. The first boil was March 23-24 and the last was June 2-3. This year, they are still waiting for the sap to start running.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — April is usually a sweet time of year for maple syrup producers. However, this spring has left local producers sour.

When local maple syrup producer Jerry Jacobson was asked how the sap was running, he replied, “It’s not. And, it doesn’t look too hopeful.”

Jacobson, who owns Jake's Syrups alongside D. Mae Ceryes, has produced maple syrup for the past 30 years on their rural Vergas property. Typically, the two spend March tapping trees and collecting sap.

“We should’ve been boiling, at least one batch, before the end of March,” Jacobson said.

Instead, the duo tapped about 1,000 trees and had a few drops in the bucket to show for it. Ceryes said many of their maple syrup producing friends have experienced the same dry result.

JD.jpg
D. Mae Ceryes and Jerry Jacobson have produced maple syrup since 1993. The two own Jake's Syrups.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They’re calling or texting, asking, ‘it is supposed to be running, right?’” she said. “I replied, 'it is, but it isn’t.'”

For sap to run, temperatures need to drop to freezing at night and rise above freezing during the day. When the sap begins to run it literally pours into a bucket. The bucket is brought to a boiling station and the process of evaporating water out of the sap begins, after which it is filtered.

Ceryes created a graph showing the first and last boiling of sap for the season dating back to 1993. The data showed they experienced two years of abnormally late sap production in the past — 1996 and 2013. In 1996, the first boil didn’t happen until April 12-13. In 2013, the season didn’t kick off until April 18-19.

Graph.jpg
D. Mae Ceryes points to a graph she created showing the first and last boil of the maple syrup production season dating back to 1993. The data showed they experienced two years of abnormally late sap production in the past — 1996 and 2013.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Even with our latest ever first boil we were still boiling on May 8, so it was a decent season,” Ceryes said.

Typically, the boiling season starts before April 4-5. According to the graph, the duration of sap production from the first boil to the last boil averages about 20 days, even in the two years there was a late start to the season.

“We expect to get between a pint and a quart per tap of finished syrup,” Jacobson said. “But, in 2005 (when the first boil was in late March and last boil in mid-April), we got less than half a pint. You don’t know what the season will be until it is done.”

Jacobson and Ceryes are holding out hope the right temperatures swing in soon and the sap begins running “like a faucet.”

“We’re not giving up until the frogs sing,” Ceryes said.

For Dennis Pausch, the frogs may have well croaked. This year, no sap will be transformed into pure maple syrup for his business, Papa’s Maple Syrup.

The 72-year-old Vergas resident decided to call off the season this past week. He said the forecast didn’t bode well for the sap to start running.

“Regardless if the season is long or short, it takes the same amount of time to set up and tear down,” he said, noting he averages 300 taps per season.

Pausch added the abundant snowfall late in the season also played a part in his decision. Typically, he is able to use a machine to bring the taps, buckets and other materials into the maple tree forest. This year, he would have to carry all the items out with snowshoes or boots. And, if the sap starts to run, he may need to transport the 5-gallon pails back to where it is processed, also by hand, if the snow were to remain.

“Each 5-gallon bucket, full of sap, weighs more than 40 pounds,” he said.

Pausch added several other obstacles also arose, along with a planned out-of-state trip.

“This is the only time this has happened,” he said. “It will definitely impact my supply. What is out there, is all there is.”

IMG_8621.jpg
Jake's Syrups is located in rural Vergas. The well-known (and award-winning) syrup producer has received many calls from other syrup producing friends, large and small. All are waiting to see if the sap will run before the trees begin to bud.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

