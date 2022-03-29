Local Perham rescue pup about to be Busch beer can famous

A local Perham pup is about to be beer can famous after winning the Busch Bark Bracket competition in March.

Kira, a rescued dog of Perham, Minnesota, will be featured on 40,000 cans of Busch Light beer this fall as part of the company's "dog brew" series.

The Busch Bark Bracket online competition , a bracketed-style voting competition, pitted adorable dogs against each other for the most votes.

"Kira ultimately won the hearts of millions," the news release stated.

At three weeks old, she was found in a ditch by local police officers as a puppy, and after being rescued by a local Humane Society, she is now living a happy life with her owner, who calls her a fun-loving goof, according to the news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special "dog brew" beer series will be available at stores nationwide in fall 2022.