News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Local Perham rescue pup about to be Busch beer can famous

Kira, a rescued dog from Perham, will be featured on 40,000 cans of Busch beer this fall after winning the Busch Bark Bracket, part of the company's "dog brew" series to be sold nationwide.

pasted image 0.png
Kira, a rescued dog of Perham, Minnesota, is featured on a can of Busch Light beer after winning their Busch Bark Bracket competition in March. The pup will be portrayed on 40,000 cans of Busch beer "dog brew" to be available in stores in fall 2022.
Submitted / Busch / Detroit Lakes Tribune
By News Staff
March 29, 2022 12:03 PM
A local Perham pup is about to be beer can famous after winning the Busch Bark Bracket competition in March.

Kira, a rescued dog of Perham, Minnesota, will be featured on 40,000 cans of Busch Light beer this fall as part of the company's "dog brew" series.

The Busch Bark Bracket online competition , a bracketed-style voting competition, pitted adorable dogs against each other for the most votes.

"Kira ultimately won the hearts of millions," the news release stated.

At three weeks old, she was found in a ditch by local police officers as a puppy, and after being rescued by a local Humane Society, she is now living a happy life with her owner, who calls her a fun-loving goof, according to the news release.

The special "dog brew" beer series will be available at stores nationwide in fall 2022.

