Local Subaru dealership 'shares the love' at DLMS

R & G Subaru recently donated $28,200 to Detroit Lakes Middle School through its annual "Share the Love" event.

Share the Love.jpg
R &amp; G Subaru owners Drew Larson and Matt Field presented a check for $28,200 to Detroit Lakes Middle School, raised through Subaru's annual "Share the Love" event. On hand for the presentation were Detroit Lakes Public School Superintendent Mark Jenson, Middle School Principal Mike Suckert and Assistant Principal Justin Hegg, along with several middle school students.
Contributed / R &amp; G Subaru
Today at 11:12 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Middle School students and staff are feeling the love being shared by their hometown Subaru dealership.

This year, R & G Subaru of Detroit Lakes awarded $28,200 to Detroit Lakes Middle School through its annual "Share the Love" event.

The Share the Love Event is part of a national charity initiative sponsored by Subaru. R & G Subaru selected Detroit Lakes Middle School to be the recipient of their 2023 donation. The amount gifted to the schools was based on car sales and service appointments at R & G Subaru in November and December. The total amount donated to Detroit Lakes schools by R & G Subaru is $96,951.

Detroit Lakes Middle School staff has many ideas on how to use the funds and is excited to explore opportunities for its students. The funds will be spent on items that directly impact students. As students enter middle school, play-time is replaced with more structured academic time. The school staff recognizes that middle school students still need time to play, especially during long Minnesota winters. The DLMS staff would like to provide other ways for kids to keep busy when cooped up inside. This will include various activities for students to enjoy during lunch and when they are not in class, such as a disc golf course, a gaga ball pit, indoor games, and prizes for indoor games played during the lunch periods and study halls. These activities can help students build relationships, boost self confidence, and have fun.

Superintendent Mark Jenson, Principal Mike Suckert, Assistant Principal Justin Hegg, and several middle school students were present to accept the donation from owners, Drew Larson and Matt Field, on behalf of the Detroit Lakes Middle School students and staff. They want to express their gratitude to R & G Subaru for investing in our children.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
