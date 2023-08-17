Locals hope lawmakers play ball with $3.5 million bonding request for DL ballpark and Heartland Trail

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes threw its best pitch to legislators on Tuesday for state funding to revamp Washington Ballpark.

Baseball players in full Laker uniform were at the stadium, handing out popcorn, bottled water and Cracker Jacks to about a half-dozen members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, including Sen. Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus Falls. The bonding committee helps decide which improvement projects the Legislature will fund, and members have been touring the state to visit proposed building projects.

Detroit Lakes is asking the Legislature to provide half of the $3.3 million projected cost of improvements to the historic Washington Park grandstand and ballpark, built in 1948.

A view from the grandstands at Washington Ballpark. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Under the proposal, the state will provide $1.65 million and the city will provide the other $1.65 million. The city has already committed $654,000 in city funds and will provide the remaining $996,000 through city funds and fundraising, Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm told the visiting legislators.

Members of the Senate bonding committee tour Washington BallPark on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

If the bonding money comes through, the city will implement these improvements:



Ensure the grandstands are accessible to people with handicaps, and build new restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Replace, expand and upgrade the safety netting protecting the grandstand area, to better shield fans and keep foul balls from hitting cars passing on Washington Avenue.

Install HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) improvements for the press box and clubhouse.

Upgrade and improve the exterior of the grandstands, and add fencing to provide better security around the grandstands.

Remove the six stormwater manholes in the outfield for player safety, and update storm water treatment on the ballfield to encourage proper field drainage.

Restore the historic metal light towers and modernize the lighting.

Improve and protect the dugouts, which are small and lack any protection from foul balls.

People have been playing baseball at the Washington Ballpark site since 1897, and the first grandstand was built in 1908, Laker Head Baseball Coach Terry Eiter told the lawmakers.

The ballpark is close to downtown, close to medical facilities, close to the park, the mile-long city beach, and the high school. “I challenge you to find a more perfect setting for baseball,” he said on a beautiful Tuesday evening.

Members of the Senate bonding committee were met by Detroit Lakes baseball players handing out bottled water, popcorn and Cracker Jacks on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Washington Ballpark hosted nearly 80 baseball games this season, and it’s a great place, “but it sure is tired,” Eiter said. “What you see here has been here for 75 years.”

The grandstand seating is infamously uncomfortable, one of the light towers is tilted, and there are a lot of improvements to be made to bring the site up to where it ought to be, he said.

“It’s a piece of local, regional and state history – that’s why it’s on the Historic Register – and now it’s time to preserve that history and start making new history,” Eiter said.

An artist's rendition of the Washington Ballpark improvements, including renovations inside and outside the grandstands, an artificial turf infield, and an ornate security fence in front. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The lawmakers toured the Washington Ballpark site and then moved on to M State, where they heard a pitch for Heartland Trail funding from county officials.

Becker, Clay and Hubbard counties are requesting $1.875 million for several projects that will advance the Heartland Trail Extension:

Preliminary engineering, final design, land acquisition and construction for the trail stretch between Moorhead and Hawley – $825,000. Along the proposed route are the cities of Glyndon and Dilworth, along with the Buffalo River State Park and the Minnesota State University Moorhead Regional Science Center – a part of Bluestem Prairie.

Preliminary engineering, final design. land acquisition and construction between Park Rapids and Osage – $825,000. A trail route study was done in 2014 from Navillus Road to Park Rapids, which identified a preferred route through Park Rapids, then heading west along the Highway 34 corridor to Osage.

For these two segments, the preliminary engineering, design and land acquisition is expected to be done by December of 2026, with construction in 2027- 2028.

Preliminary alignment design from Osage to Frazee and from Detroit Lakes to Hawley – $225,000. As part of the master plan to extend the Heartland Trail from Park Rapids to Moorhead, preliminary alignment design needs to be done between Osage, Wolf Lake and Frazee, and from Detroit Lakes to Hawley.

This year, $550,000 was appropriated for the Heartland Trail to fully finish construction from Detroit Lakes to Frazee. Over five miles of the Heartland Trail east of Detroit Lakes is already open for public use. Another 2.1 miles of trail is ready for construction, and with the $550,000 in state funding fully secured this year, the expected start date is spring of 2024.

In related news, construction of the first phase of an extension of the Heartland State Trail between Park Rapids and Itasca State Park starts Aug. 28 and is expected to be done by Sept. 23, weather permitting. It’s a tunnel project under Highway 71 just south of Highway 200 near the Itasca State Park east entrance. Motorists on Highway 71 will detour on Hubbard County Roads 4 and 40.

The south entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling on Highway 71 from the south. The east entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling west on Highway 71 and 200 from Lake George.