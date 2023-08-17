Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Locals hope lawmakers play ball with $3.5 million bonding request for DL ballpark and Heartland Trail

bonding committee (edited).jpg
Six members of the Minnesota Senate bonding committee visited the Washington Ballpark in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. From left are: Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus Falls, Committee Vice Chair Susan Pha of Brooklyn Park, Zaynab Mohamed of Minneapolis Ranking Minority Member Karin Housley of Stillwater, Committee Chair Sandra Pappas of St. Paul and D. Scott Dibble of Minneapolis. Also pictured are Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk, head baseball coach Terry Eiter and City Administrator Kelcey Klemm. They are looking up at the official committee photographer.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 12:13 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes threw its best pitch to legislators on Tuesday for state funding to revamp Washington Ballpark.

Baseball players in full Laker uniform were at the stadium, handing out popcorn, bottled water and Cracker Jacks to about a half-dozen members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, including Sen. Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus Falls. The bonding committee helps decide which improvement projects the Legislature will fund, and members have been touring the state to visit proposed building projects.

Detroit Lakes is asking the Legislature to provide half of the $3.3 million projected cost of improvements to the historic Washington Park grandstand and ballpark, built in 1948.

ballpark overview (edited).jpg
A view from the grandstands at Washington Ballpark.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Under the proposal, the state will provide $1.65 million and the city will provide the other $1.65 million. The city has already committed $654,000 in city funds and will provide the remaining $996,000 through city funds and fundraising, Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm told the visiting legislators.

outside of ballpark (edited).jpg
Members of the Senate bonding committee tour Washington BallPark on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

If the bonding money comes through, the city will implement these improvements:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Ensure the grandstands are accessible to people with handicaps, and build new restrooms that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
  • Replace, expand and upgrade the safety netting protecting the grandstand area, to better shield fans and keep foul balls from hitting cars passing on Washington Avenue.
  • Install HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) improvements for the press box and clubhouse.
  • Upgrade and improve the exterior of the grandstands, and add fencing to provide better security around the grandstands.
  • Remove the six stormwater manholes in the outfield for player safety, and update storm water treatment on the ballfield to encourage proper field drainage.
  • Restore the historic metal light towers and modernize the lighting.
  • Improve and protect the dugouts, which are small and lack any protection from foul balls.

People have been playing baseball at the Washington Ballpark site since 1897, and the first grandstand was built in 1908, Laker Head Baseball Coach Terry Eiter told the lawmakers.
The ballpark is close to downtown, close to medical facilities, close to the park, the mile-long city beach, and the high school. “I challenge you to find a more perfect setting for baseball,” he said on a beautiful Tuesday evening.

popcorn line (edited.jpg
Members of the Senate bonding committee were met by Detroit Lakes baseball players handing out bottled water, popcorn and Cracker Jacks on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Washington Ballpark hosted nearly 80 baseball games this season, and it’s a great place, “but it sure is tired,” Eiter said. “What you see here has been here for 75 years.”

The grandstand seating is infamously uncomfortable, one of the light towers is tilted, and there are a lot of improvements to be made to bring the site up to where it ought to be, he said.

“It’s a piece of local, regional and state history – that’s why it’s on the Historic Register – and now it’s time to preserve that history and start making new history,” Eiter said.

ballpark graphic (edited).jpg
An artist's rendition of the Washington Ballpark improvements, including renovations inside and outside the grandstands, an artificial turf infield, and an ornate security fence in front.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The lawmakers toured the Washington Ballpark site and then moved on to M State, where they heard a pitch for Heartland Trail funding from county officials.

Becker, Clay and Hubbard counties are requesting $1.875 million for several projects that will advance the Heartland Trail Extension:

  • Preliminary engineering, final design, land acquisition and construction for the trail stretch between Moorhead and Hawley – $825,000. Along the proposed route are the cities of Glyndon and Dilworth, along with the Buffalo River State Park and the Minnesota State University Moorhead Regional Science Center – a part of Bluestem Prairie.
  • Preliminary engineering, final design. land acquisition and construction between Park Rapids and Osage – $825,000. A trail route study was done in 2014 from Navillus Road to Park Rapids, which identified a preferred route through Park Rapids, then heading west along the Highway 34 corridor to Osage.

For these two segments, the preliminary engineering, design and land acquisition is expected to be done by December of 2026, with construction in 2027- 2028.

  • Preliminary alignment design from Osage to Frazee and from Detroit Lakes to Hawley – $225,000. As part of the master plan to extend the Heartland Trail from Park Rapids to Moorhead, preliminary alignment design needs to be done between Osage, Wolf Lake and Frazee, and from Detroit Lakes to Hawley.

This year, $550,000 was appropriated for the Heartland Trail to fully finish construction from Detroit Lakes to Frazee. Over five miles of the Heartland Trail east of Detroit Lakes is already open for public use. Another 2.1 miles of trail is ready for construction, and with the $550,000 in state funding fully secured this year, the expected start date is spring of 2024.
In related news, construction of the first phase of an extension of the Heartland State Trail between Park Rapids and Itasca State Park starts Aug. 28 and is expected to be done by Sept. 23, weather permitting. It’s a tunnel project under Highway 71 just south of Highway 200 near the Itasca State Park east entrance. Motorists on Highway 71 will detour on Hubbard County Roads 4 and 40.

ADVERTISEMENT

The south entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling on Highway 71 from the south. The east entrance of Itasca State Park will remain open to motorists traveling west on Highway 71 and 200 from Lake George.

Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Bowe covers the Becker County Board and the court system for the Tribune, and handles the opinion pages for the Tribune and Focus. As news editor of both papers, he is the go-to contact person for readers and the general public: breaking or hard news tips, story ideas, questions and general feedback should be directed to him.
What To Read Next
IMG_9541.jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes Fire Department seeks FEMA grant to bring training facility to area
2h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Money
Local
First National Bank of Henning to acquire Evansville and Detroit Lakes branches of First Security Bank
3h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
KING, ALLEN RONALD- Landscape-2.jpg
Local
After confrontation in Detroit Lakes store, Frazee man faces charges for stolen pistol
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Lakeshirts front.JPG
Business
Inc. 5000 ranks Lakeshirts among America's fastest-growing private companies
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Crash Report FSA.png
Minnesota
Two Fargo residents injured in motorcycle crash in Hewitt
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Herzog Family pose.JPG
Members Only
Sports
The Herzogs take over the 91st Pine to Palm
18h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Styx at Shooting Star.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 16-27
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff