Look for upgrades and improvements at fairground buildings this year
DETROIT LAKES — Visitors to the Becker County Fairgrounds this year will see a number of improvements, thanks in part to about $97,000 allocated by the Becker County Board for the renovation.
The building that houses the local 4-H kitchen, dining area and bathrooms has received upgraded restrooms, and improved lighting and other ceiling work in the dining area, said Fair Board member DeWayne Myhre of rural Detroit Lakes.
The remodeled bathrooms feature hands-free fixtures, and the kitchen enhancements include replacing the ceiling to remove moisture problems and improve ventilation and air-flow there, and installing a new hood in the kitchen.
An older fuse box that caused some problem with power in the building was also replaced.
“The 4-H food stand kitchen got the biggest upgrade,” he said. But the Fair Board also landed some grant funding for other improvements: A new concrete slab floor has been poured in the poultry building, replacing a crushed asphalt floor, and a concrete apron is also planned for the east side of that building, he added.
Large cracks in the floor were repaired in the open-class exhibit building, and drop-down electrical outlets have been added to the cattle barn to replace the extension cords that were often used by exhibitors.
“It’s been a lot of work, but it will all be ready in time for the fair,” Myhre said.
The total cost of the 4-H building improvements was expected to be just under $97,000, and the Fair Board asked that the county designate some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
The Becker County Board unanimously approved the allocation at a meeting in May of 2022, and the Fair Board has been upgrading buildings over the course of last summer and this summer.
That schedule will continue as time and money allow. For instance, the fairgrounds schoolhouse will be painted and repaired after the fair is over this year, he said.
The Becker County Fair runs from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29.
