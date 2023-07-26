Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Look for upgrades and improvements at fairground buildings this year

“The 4-H food stand kitchen got the biggest upgrade,” said Fair Board member DeWayne Myhre. But the Fair Board also landed some grant funding for improvements to other buildings.

The Becker County Fair was held July 26-29 this year. The fair brought food, rides, animals and more to the fairgrounds. (Meagan Pittelko/Tribune)
The Becker County Fair was held July 26-29 back in 2017, too, when this photo was taken. The fair brings food, rides, animals and more to the fairgrounds.
File Photo
Nathan Bowe
By Nathan Bowe
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Visitors to the Becker County Fairgrounds this year will see a number of improvements, thanks in part to about $97,000 allocated by the Becker County Board for the renovation.

The building that houses the local 4-H kitchen, dining area and bathrooms has received upgraded restrooms, and improved lighting and other ceiling work in the dining area, said Fair Board member DeWayne Myhre of rural Detroit Lakes.

ceiling usethis one.jpg
The gleaming new ceiling and new lighting shines over the renovated dining and kitchen area in the 4-H food building, which will be finished up and ready for the fair July 26-29.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

The remodeled bathrooms feature hands-free fixtures, and the kitchen enhancements include replacing the ceiling to remove moisture problems and improve ventilation and air-flow there, and installing a new hood in the kitchen.

An older fuse box that caused some problem with power in the building was also replaced.

“The 4-H food stand kitchen got the biggest upgrade,” he said. But the Fair Board also landed some grant funding for other improvements: A new concrete slab floor has been poured in the poultry building, replacing a crushed asphalt floor, and a concrete apron is also planned for the east side of that building, he added.

rest room.jpg
New sinks, stalls and other equipment have been installed in the restrooms at the 4-H food building.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Large cracks in the floor were repaired in the open-class exhibit building, and drop-down electrical outlets have been added to the cattle barn to replace the extension cords that were often used by exhibitors.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it will all be ready in time for the fair,” Myhre said.

slab use straitened.jpg
A new concrete slab floor has been added inside the poultry building at the fairgrounds, and a concrete apron will now grace the outside of the building as well.
Nathan Bowe/tribune

The total cost of the 4-H building improvements was expected to be just under $97,000, and the Fair Board asked that the county designate some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

The Becker County Board unanimously approved the allocation at a meeting in May of 2022, and the Fair Board has been upgrading buildings over the course of last summer and this summer.

amanda foltz sign.jpg
A new sign now hangs on the Amanda Foltz Show Arena at the fairgrounds.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune

That schedule will continue as time and money allow. For instance, the fairgrounds schoolhouse will be painted and repaired after the fair is over this year, he said.

The Becker County Fair runs from Wednesday, July 26 through Saturday, July 29.

blowing leaves use this one.jpg
Outdoor cleanup at the fairgrounds in preparation for the fair opening on July 26.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
