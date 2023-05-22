Look out, world — here comes the DLHS Class of 2023!

DETROIT LAKES — Graduation Day was Sunday at Detroit Lakes High School, and – starting with Cailen Richard Abraham and ending with Bria Claire Zottolo – 220 young people were listed in the program for the Graduating Class of 2023.

It was a packed house at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse on May 21 as students, family, friends and school staff watched the graduates end their high school years and start the next phase of their lives.

Valedictorian Brielle Dallman said success in life means more than what you do or how much money you make. “Money, status, occupation is how society defines success,” she told her classmates. “We are the Class of 2023, and we will define success on our own terms.”

And she urged her peers to give themselves credit for how far they’ve come.

“You can’t measure how far you’ve come unless, once in a while, you look back at where you started,” she said.

Detroit Lakes High School Principal Josh Omang told the crowd that “it’s been awesome watching these kids grow up. These kids were in sixth grade when I moved back here, and I had some of them in my physical education class, so I got to see them from a little middle school crew to now. It’s just fun to see them, especially at our capstone night, to see how much they’ve grown.”

A packed house came to see the Class of 2023 graduate at Detroit Lakes High School on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He urged the graduates to find and appreciate “people of influence,” meaning people with positive traits who connect with others and encourage them, people who “find the good in everything … find these people, and become one of them — we need more of them in the world,” he said.

Graduating senior Amaya LeClair congratulated her classmates in overcoming an early stigma. The class had a reputation, she said. Some teachers in higher grades dreaded their approach. “We are the Class of 2023 – the one everyone was worried about,” she said with an impish smile. “We overcame those rumors and now look at us – we turned out to be decent human beings! And we graduated!”

Time spent on sports teams, the arts, school clubs, or just sharing a classroom forged relationships — good and bad, she said.

“You’ll remember the relationships you made with these people for a lifetime,” she added. “Now all of us can focus on creating a real life for ourselves — we get to see who we’ll be in this world!”

Graduating senior Tyler Haus also brought his sense of humor to the podium. “If you didn’t believe in miracles before," he said, "you should now — we all made it to graduation!”

Graduating senior Tyler Haus shakes hands with Detroit Lakes High School Principal Josh Omang as graduating senior Jaycee Hauser receives her diploma from School Board Chair John Steffl at the Class of 2023 graduation ceremony Sunday at the high school.

For a young guy, Haus brought a lot of wisdom with this advice to his classmates: It’s hard to stay sad, depressed, anxious or bitter when you’re actively working on your gratitude. “Be grateful,” he said. “Every morning when you wake up, I want you to think to yourself, ‘Aow, aren’t I lucky to be living here today and getting to enjoy this beautiful world that we have?’”

Another key to happiness is to “stay off social media,” he said. “It’s nothing but lies.”

People always post things that make their lives look better than they really are, he added. “I only post when I catch a fish,” he said. “I never post when I don’t catch anything, which probably happens more often.”

Don’t compare yourself to what you see on social media, he said. “Their lives are not perfect either — you just don’t see it.”

And last, he said, if you want to be happy, “treat everyone with kindness and share your happiness. Give a compliment. Something as simple as that can really make someone’s day — so remember to have fun and be happy. God bless the U.S.A!”

Music was provided by the DLHS Laker Singers, DLHS Wind Ensemble, DLHS Concert Choir and the Detroit Lakes Young Warriors drum group. The Lake Region Veterans Color Guard and White Earth Honor Guard handled the posting of the colors.

The Detroit Lakes High School Wind Ensemble performs at graduation ceremonies Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Detroit Lakes High School teacher William Kvebak had a few tips of his own for the graduates: Simply put: Believe in yourself; believe in other people; being willing to be vulnerable is a strength, not a weakness; have the courage to try; doing the right thing is never the wrong thing to do; and be curious, not judgy about other people’s beliefs.

Detroit Lakes High School teacher William Kvebak emphasizes a point during his commencement speech Sunday, May 21, 2023. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Putting his money where his mouth was about vulnerability, he successfully led the entire gymnasium in a rousing chorus of Bob Marley’s “Don’t Worry — everything’s gonna be alright.”