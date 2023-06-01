Lots of music coming to Detroit Lakes' City Park this summer

DETROIT LAKES — There will be an abundance of music floating up into the trees above the Detroit Lakes City Park this summer, with two summer concert series coming to the City Park Bandshell, and two nights of music on the beach as part of the Northwest Water Carnival.

But before all that, there will be a Saturday, June 3 concert at the bandshell, featuring Folk Mountain Gospel — also known as Don and Donna Mohl — hosted by Detroit Lakes' Seventh Day Adventist Church.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES





The duo's unique style of music blends instruments such as the hammered dulcimer, bowed psaltery, zither, mountain dulcimer, mandolin and guitar with their voices to provide a “down-home,” family-oriented message of faith.

Though the concert is free, a "love offering" will be taken to support the artists. A selection of DVDs and handcrafted, biblical musical instruments will be available for sale after the program as well. Visit folkmountaingospel.com for more information.

The Tuesdays in the Park summer concert series will launch three days later, on Tuesday, June 6. Each 7 p.m. concert in the series will be preceded by a picnic supper hosted by the local chapter of Fuller Center for Housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuller Center volunteers will be grilling up some hamburgers, hot dogs and brats at the picnic shelter nearest to the bandshell, then serving them up from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Each plate will also include potato salad, chips, macaroni salad and a choice of beverage. Proceeds from this fundraiser will assist in providing local, affordable housing for families in need.

As per tradition, the music lineup for this year's Tuesdays in the Park series will begin and end with a performance from the Lakes Area Community Concert Band.

"We open and close our summer season with that group," said Grace Davidson-Thooft, the Holmes Theatre's director of performing arts, who put together this year's lineup. "Gene (Gaffney, the band's director) and Rick (Olson, the band's manager) work really hard behind the scenes to make sure that we have a great show."

With 60-odd area musicians in the LACCB lineup, some of them are also involved in one or two of the other ensembles on this year's schedule, she added, so there are sure to be a few familiar faces on the bandshell stage as the summer continues.

Another band that is listed twice on this year's schedule is the ever-popular Doc and the Scrubs, who will perform on June 27 and Aug. 8 this year. Another pillar of the Tuesdays in the Park lineup, Tim Eggebraaten, is set to take the stage on July 11.

"We love him," said Davidson-Thooft. "We can't do Tuesdays in the Park without a spot for him."

Fans of Steve Kelly's Cherry Cherry Band should also take note of the June 13 slot on the schedule, when they are set to take the stage for Kelly's Tribute Kings show.

"They look forward to coming back to DL every other year," said Davidson-Thooft. "That's going to be our biggest night of music — they're doing three 45-minute acts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're going to get the best of country music, a tribute to Bob Seger and their Neil Diamond experience, all in one evening."

Most of the shows won't be quite that long, she added, as the concerts usually wrap up in about 90 minutes — though there is no set finish time.

One newbie to the lineup this year is the Dakota Big Band, which made its local debut at the Holmes Theatre back in December. "Everyone had such a great time (at that concert)," said Davidson-Thooft. "They have around 20 musicians, and it's always a slightly different group."

The Dakota Big Band lineup includes musicians from Detroit Lakes as well as the Fargo-Moorhead area, and "they're really excited" to be a part of the summer concert series this year.

One other thing to note about this year's schedule is that Tuesdays in the Park will be a "rain or shine" event, as they have secured the Pavilion as a backup venue in case of inclement weather. "The show will go on," she said. If held outside, attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on, as physical seating at the bandshell is limited.

Though there is no cost to attend the concerts, free-will offerings are gratefully accepted. "We split the pot," said Davidson-Thooft, "with half going to the artists, and half going to the Holmes Theatre."

"We want people to make a full evening of it," she added. "Come out for the Fuller Center picnic at 5:30 (p.m.) ... then hang out until the music starts at 7 (p.m.)."

Tuesdays in the Park music schedule

Here's a sneak peek at this year's full Tuesdays in the Park lineup:



ADVERTISEMENT

June 6 — Lakes Area Community Concert Band

June 13 — Steve Kelly and the Tribute Kings, featuring the Cherry Cherry Band

June 20 — Dakota Big Band

June 27 — Doc and the Scrubs

July 4 — No concert, but there will be fireworks on the beach at dusk.

July 11 — Tim Eggebraaten

July 18 — Blu Kanu

July 25 — Eric Reitan

Aug. 1 — Ulen Centennial Band

Aug. 8 — Doc and the Scrubs

Aug. 15 — Jan Severson

Aug. 22 — Mark Fogelson

Aug. 29 — Lakes Area Community Concert Band

All concerts start at 7 p.m., rain or shine (in case of bad weather, they will move into the Pavilion). The Picnic in the Park at the shelter nearest the bandshell will be held each Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting the local chapter of Fuller Center for Housing.

Trucks and Tunes is also returning ... on Fridays

And if all that music wasn't enough, June 16 will also mark the return of Trucks and Tunes — but with a little twist.

"It will be on Friday nights instead of Thursdays," said Davidson-Thooft, adding that they're working with Project 412 and the Minnesota Music Coalition to revamp the music-and-food-trucks series a bit this summer.

"We wanted to bring in some groups from all over the state," she said. "We're working with the Minnesota Music Coalition to help book some artists that you aren't going to see playing (elsewhere in the lakes area)."

The lineup in the bandshell will include Corey Medina and Brothers, Martin Zellar, Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome, Rootz Within and the Church of Cash, a Johnny Cash tribute show.

"We'll have a show every Friday night for five straight weeks," said Davidson-Thooft, adding that there will also be food trucks serving in the park from 5 to 8 p.m. "It's a great kickoff to the weekend."

Here's the full schedule:



June 16 – Corey Medina and Brothers

June 23 – Martin Zellar

June 30 – Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome

July 7 – Rootz Within

July 14 – Church of Cash

There is no charge to attend Trucks and Tunes, other than the cost of food and drinks, but bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on for the concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bash on the Beach to showcase Everclear, Craig Morgan

One of the highlights of the annual Northwest Water Carnival is the two-night concert series, Bash on the Beach, which as the name implies, takes place on the City Beach in front of the Pavilion, right next door to the City Park (where you can actually listen to the music).

The concert lineup for this year's Bash will feature '90s alt-rock icons Everclear as headliners on Friday, July 21, with opener Born Too Late, and country favorite Craig Morgan as headliner on Saturday, July 22, with Nashville singer-songwriter Antonio Moraes as his opening act.

Tickets for the Bash on the Beach are available online at the Detroit Lakes Jaycees website, dljaycees.com/water-carnival (where you can find the full lineup for the July 14-23 festival) as well as at Central Market and the Detroit Lakes Regional Chamber of Commerce office. Single-night tickets are $45, or you can purchase a two-night package for $80 per person.