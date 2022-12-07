Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

M State ranked 4th best community college in MN by online magazine

Minnesota State Community and Technical College, which has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Wadena, Fergus Falls and Moorhead, has been ranked the 4th best community college in MN by Intelligent.com.

M State
Minnesota State Community and Technical College campus in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
Detroit Lakes Tribune File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
December 07, 2022 01:43 PM
FERGUS FALLS — Minnesota State Community and Technical College has been ranked No. 4 on Intelligent.com’s latest list of the Best Community Colleges in Minnesota. The online magazine also recognized M State as the college with the “Most Flexible Start Terms.”

Intelligent.com is a free, privately-supported online resource for higher education planning and program rankings. Over 3,000 community colleges were researched for the website’s 2023 report, ranked on a scale from 0 to 100 in six categories: tuition cost, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the resources provided for online students.

M State received word today of its fourth-place spot on the list of the Top 24 Community Colleges in Minnesota. Intelligent.com notes M State’s “flexible offerings,” which “ensure the accessibility of their programs to as many students as possible. For example, M State offers late start classes for students who miss enrollment deadlines. These late start terms allow students to begin their degree or certification program without further delays.”

To read more about M State’s ranking and see the full list of the Best Community Colleges in Minnesota, visit intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/minnesota .

A member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 7,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.

