Magic show, storytime make Earth Day celebration a family affair

DETROIT LAKES — Earth Day was celebrated at the Detroit Lakes Public Library this Saturday, April 22, with a nature-themed storytime, magic show and more.

Greta Guck, the library's executive director, led the popular storytime session with readings of environmentally themed books "Earth: My First 4.54 Billion Years," "How to Help the Earth, by the Lorax" and "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, Oscar!"

This was followed by a visit from magician Robert "Magic Bob" Halbrook, who brought along his rabbit, Bunny Foo Foo, to entertain the crowd.

The children in the audience were all smiles when Bunny Foo Foo made a surprise appearance during Magic Bob's Earth Day-themed magic show at the Detroit Lakes Public Library Saturday, April 22, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The celebration also included informational booths from the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, the Becker County Master Gardeners, Becker County's environmental services program and more.

The library's next big event will be a special National Poetry Month program at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Friday, April 28.

'Minnesota Poets Out Loud' presentation set for Friday

The Detroit Lakes Public Library and Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host "Minnesota Poets Out Loud," an energetic spoken word poetry presentation featuring diverse voices from across Minnesota, set for 7 p.m. this Friday, April 28, at the Historic Holmes Theatre.

This dynamic program will feature artists performing poems which demonstrate the varied experiences of Minnesotans. Admission is free of charge, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Art & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Poets to speak at the event include Fatima Camara, Donte Collins, Shane Hawley and Kevin Zepper, with Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre serving as emcee and performer. A reception will be held in the Holmes Ballroom following the performance, with attendees being given the opportunity to mingle with the performers while enjoying refreshments courtesy of the Becker County Friends of the Library.

The program may feature topics sensitive to some listeners. For more information on this and other local library events and services, call the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168 or visit larl.org/locations/detroitlakes .