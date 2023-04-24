99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Monday, April 24

News Local

Magic show, storytime make Earth Day celebration a family affair

The Detroit Lakes Public Library held an Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 22, complete with a kids' storytime and magic show.

Earth Day Storytime.jpg
Detroit Lakes Public Library Director Greta Guck read from the book "Earth: My First 4.54 Billion Years" as part of a special Earth Day-themed storytime at the library on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:41 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Earth Day was celebrated at the Detroit Lakes Public Library this Saturday, April 22, with a nature-themed storytime, magic show and more.

Greta Guck, the library's executive director, led the popular storytime session with readings of environmentally themed books "Earth: My First 4.54 Billion Years," "How to Help the Earth, by the Lorax" and "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, Oscar!"

This was followed by a visit from magician Robert "Magic Bob" Halbrook, who brought along his rabbit, Bunny Foo Foo, to entertain the crowd.

Magic Bob Earth Day.jpg
The children in the audience were all smiles when Bunny Foo Foo made a surprise appearance during Magic Bob's Earth Day-themed magic show at the Detroit Lakes Public Library Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The celebration also included informational booths from the Prairie Woods Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, the Becker County Master Gardeners, Becker County's environmental services program and more.

The library's next big event will be a special National Poetry Month program at Detroit Lakes' Historic Holmes Theatre on Friday, April 28.

'Minnesota Poets Out Loud' presentation set for Friday

The Detroit Lakes Public Library and Lake Agassiz Regional Library will host "Minnesota Poets Out Loud," an energetic spoken word poetry presentation featuring diverse voices from across Minnesota, set for 7 p.m. this Friday, April 28, at the Historic Holmes Theatre.

This dynamic program will feature artists performing poems which demonstrate the varied experiences of Minnesotans. Admission is free of charge, thanks to funding from the Minnesota Art & Cultural Heritage Fund.

Poets to speak at the event include Fatima Camara, Donte Collins, Shane Hawley and Kevin Zepper, with Kyle "Guante" Tran Myhre serving as emcee and performer. A reception will be held in the Holmes Ballroom following the performance, with attendees being given the opportunity to mingle with the performers while enjoying refreshments courtesy of the Becker County Friends of the Library.

The program may feature topics sensitive to some listeners. For more information on this and other local library events and services, call the Detroit Lakes Public Library at 218-847-2168 or visit larl.org/locations/detroitlakes .

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
