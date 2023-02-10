99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mahube-Otwa donates older Head Start buses to Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools

Mahube-Otwa donated three buses to the Lakeland DAV, Becker County Historical Society and LP-A schools in January. Each group said they already have plans for the new vehicles thanks to the donation.

DAV bus donationEDIT.jpg
Darius Simon, left, Minnesota DAV, receives a bus from Melissa Tate, Mahube-Otwa staff, as the non-profit donates buses from the group's Head Start program fleet in January.
Contributed / Mahube-Otwa
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Mahube-Otwa Community Action Partnership has donated four of its older buses from its Head Start fleet to area nonprofits and the Lake Park-Audubon School District.

The January donation helped Mahube-Otwa provide a valuable asset to the communities they serve, said Michelle Wilkowski, Mahube-Otwa's Head Start director.

"Over the last couple of years we've been able to get some new buses to update our fleet," said Wilkowski. "We decided (the older buses) are worth more for another organization that could put them to good use rather than trade them in for a little bit of cash."

She added one of Mahube-Otwa's values is to be community-minded and resourceful, so the donation made perfect sense.

"So we started reaching out into the community," she said.

The Becker County Historical Society, Lakeland Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 in Detroit Lakes and LP-A schools all said they were grateful and already have big plans to expand their program offerings with the buses.

Bus Donation- Historical Society.jpg
Becky Mitchell, executive director of the Becker County Museum and Historic Society, smiles next to a donated bus from Mahube-Otwa's Head Start program in January.
Contributed / Mahube-Otwa

Becky Mitchell, executive director of the Becker County Museum and Historical Society, said they plan to use the new vehicle to create outreach opportunities within Becker County and take some of their exhibits and historical items on the road.

"It might be STEM programming, it might be bringing traveling history, we're going to have a stuff your own stuffed animal area (in the new museum) ... so maybe we'll travel around with that," said Mitchell. "To be able to make something like this available to us, it's amazing."

She added the historical society was looking to add a bus in coming years, but, because of Mahube-Otwa, they won't need to do any waiting at all.

Darius Simon, a member of Lakeland DAV Chapter 31 in Detroit Lakes, said his group plans to offer area veterans transportation opportunities for local appointments and other community events.

"The phone call kinda came out of nowhere for me and they were like, 'Are you home? Because Mahube's got a bus to donate to the DAV,' and I was like, 'Okay, I'll get dressed and go over there, I guess,'" said Simon.

He also said some area veterans are unable to drive for various reasons, and this donation will help get them around the community so they can go to the grocery store, if they need to.

"We hope to use it in the summer for transportation to and from different events," said Simon. Adding that the veteran transportation services through their organization will start small and he hopes to grow it into a larger program with a wider coverage area.

He added they will also be using the buses to provide exercise opportunities for their CrossFit program, which they run in partnership with an area gym.

For more information on Minnesota Disabled American Veterans programs, visit their website at: www.dav.org .

Mahube-Otwa provides various nonprofit services to residents of Mahnomen, Hubbard, Becker, Otter Tail and Wadena counties, including tax services, energy and housing assistance, early childhood education and employment assistance, among others. For more information, visit their website at: https://mahube.org/.

