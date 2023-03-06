99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man arrested after domestic stabbing at Rothsay Truck Stop

March 06, 2023 10:50 AM

PERHAM — A Rothsay man was arrested Monday after a woman was injured in a domestic assault stabbing at the Rothsay Truck Stop and Cafe.

John Fogleman, 52, of Rothsay was arrested shortly after midnight Monday morning on charges of second-degree assault and domestic assault.

A 42-year-old woman received a stab wound during the incident and was later transported to a hospital. Her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. She was not identified in the news release, but the two knew each other and there is no risk to the public, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, the Pelican Rapids Police Department, Rothsay Rescue, and Ringdahl Ambulance of Pelican Rapids.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
