99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man arrested after high speed chase on Highway 10 through Detroit Lakes

The Charger hit the deflation devices but continued westbound, then hit another tire deflation device at the Highway 10 overpass at Roosevelt Avenue, but still continued westbound.

3240703+high-speed-chase.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:44 AM

DETROIT LAKES — An East Grand Forks man was arrested Tuesday after a high speed chase on Highway 10 in the Detroit Lakes area.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28, a state trooper asked for assistance finding a Dodge Charger that was clocked traveling over 100 miles per hour just west of Frazee on County Road 10, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, a Becker County sheriff's sergeant found the Charger, which was now fleeing west on County Road 10, which connects Frazee to Highway 10.

The Charger then turned west onto Highway 10 and continued at a high rate of speed towards Detroit Lakes.

Deputies with tire deflation devices were set up at the intersection of County Road 54 (the Hidden Hills Road) and Highway 10 on the eastern edge of Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

More Crime and Courts:

The Charger hit the deflation devices but continued westbound, then hit another tire deflation device set by a Detroit Lakes police officer at the Highway 10 overpass at Roosevelt Avenue, but still continued westbound.

At this point, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 10, and officers engaged in the pursuit again west of Highway 59 on Highway 10, on the other side of Detroit Lakes. The Charger then slowed and eventually went into the ditch just east of West Long Lake Road.

The driver, Bobby James Newborn, 20, of East Grand Forks, was arrested for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, and outstanding felony warrants. A passenger was released without criminal charges.

The State Patrol, Frazee Police Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, and Essentia-St. Mary's EMS assisted the sheriff's office.

There were no injuries and no vehicles damaged other than the Charger. The incident remains under investigation.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
631163+4-6-maple-syrup-fest.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, March 29-April 9
March 29, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
RSV Elem Students eating Lunch (edited).jpeg
Local
Free meals for all could be tricky recipe for Detroit Lakes School District
March 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
"Creed III" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Rocky’ spinoff delivers knockout with ‘Creed III’
March 29, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
IMG-4578ChaseAnnie.jpg
Local
4 Lakers hit a high note in choir careers
March 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
food pantry 1.JPG
Local
Otto Bremer $75K grant helps Food Pantry meet its goal for new building
March 28, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
roads throughout BC
Local
Spring load restrictions start March 29 for roads in north-central and north zones
March 28, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
0C7A4210 (2).JPG
Local
Hundreds attend 2023 Home and Sport Show in Detroit Lakes
March 28, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling