Man arrested after high speed chase on Highway 10 through Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — An East Grand Forks man was arrested Tuesday after a high speed chase on Highway 10 in the Detroit Lakes area.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on March 28, a state trooper asked for assistance finding a Dodge Charger that was clocked traveling over 100 miles per hour just west of Frazee on County Road 10, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

A short time later, a Becker County sheriff's sergeant found the Charger, which was now fleeing west on County Road 10, which connects Frazee to Highway 10.

The Charger then turned west onto Highway 10 and continued at a high rate of speed towards Detroit Lakes.

Deputies with tire deflation devices were set up at the intersection of County Road 54 (the Hidden Hills Road) and Highway 10 on the eastern edge of Detroit Lakes.

The Charger hit the deflation devices but continued westbound, then hit another tire deflation device set by a Detroit Lakes police officer at the Highway 10 overpass at Roosevelt Avenue, but still continued westbound.

At this point, the decision was made to terminate the pursuit.

The vehicle continued westbound on Highway 10, and officers engaged in the pursuit again west of Highway 59 on Highway 10, on the other side of Detroit Lakes. The Charger then slowed and eventually went into the ditch just east of West Long Lake Road.

The driver, Bobby James Newborn, 20, of East Grand Forks, was arrested for felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony possession of marijuana, and outstanding felony warrants. A passenger was released without criminal charges.

The State Patrol, Frazee Police Department, Detroit Lakes Police Department, and Essentia-St. Mary's EMS assisted the sheriff's office.

There were no injuries and no vehicles damaged other than the Charger. The incident remains under investigation.