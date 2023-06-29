Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man arrested in early-morning stabbing in Pine Point

Marcus Lee Waybenais, 25, of Walker is in jail pending felony assault charges

WAYBENAIS, MARCUS LEE (edited).jpg
Marcus Lee Waybenais
Contributed/Becker County Jail
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:45 AM

DETROIT LAKES — A Ponsford man was stabbed early Thursday morning in Pine Point, and a Walker man has been arrested in the case, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s office.

James Kettle, 34, of Ponsford was conscious but had a chest wound when officers arrived. He was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes. His condition is not known, according to the news release.

Marcus Lee Waybenais, 25, of Walker left the scene before law enforcement arrived, but was arrested several hours later in the same area, and is expected to be charged with first- and second-degree felony assault, pending formal review by the Becker County Attorney’s Office. Waybenais is being held in the Becker County Jail.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service and Carsonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office noted that the stabbing is not related to the Pine Point homicide investigation from June 25.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
B3 Dist.jpg
Local
Crematoriums in city limits find approval from Detroit Lakes Planning Commission
June 29, 2023 12:55 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Tourniquet applied, helicopter transports Frazee man to Fargo
June 29, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
canoe
Local
Boundary Waters fully opens with Spice Lake fire under control
June 29, 2023 07:21 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
3926869+courts.jpg
Minnesota
Detroit man sentenced to 5 years for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking operation
June 29, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Minnesota
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cass County Sheriff
Minnesota
Cass County, Minn., sheriff investigating deaths in rural Pillager
June 29, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pint point map
Minnesota
Domestic dispute in Pine Point Wednesday sends rumors swirling in a town on edge following Sunday killing
June 28, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe