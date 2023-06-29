Man arrested in early-morning stabbing in Pine Point

DETROIT LAKES — A Ponsford man was stabbed early Thursday morning in Pine Point, and a Walker man has been arrested in the case, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s office.

James Kettle, 34, of Ponsford was conscious but had a chest wound when officers arrived. He was transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes. His condition is not known, according to the news release.

Marcus Lee Waybenais, 25, of Walker left the scene before law enforcement arrived, but was arrested several hours later in the same area, and is expected to be charged with first- and second-degree felony assault, pending formal review by the Becker County Attorney’s Office. Waybenais is being held in the Becker County Jail.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service and Carsonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office noted that the stabbing is not related to the Pine Point homicide investigation from June 25.