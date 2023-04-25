Man arrested on way to Naytahwaush with heroin gets nearly 5 years in prison

DETROIT LAKES — Charles Thomas Ortley, 32, of Minneapolis has been sentenced in Wadena County District Court to more than four years in prison, after being caught with more than 18 grams of heroin following a police chase.

He was charged with first-, second, and fifth-degree controlled substance, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, all felonies.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Aug. 31, 2021 a deputy on Highway 10 in Verndale tried to pull Ortley over for driving 50 mph in a 40 mph zone.

After a chase that led down driveways, back roads and across residential property, he eventually came to a stop.

Officers were concerned that items had been thrown out of the window during the pursuit, so they searched the area that his vehicle had traveled. In one backyard, they found a blue medical rubber glove, similar to one found in his vehicle, near a metal cattle fence behind a house. Inside the glove were individually wrapped bindles of heroin, with a gross field weight of 18.42 grams.

ADVERTISEMENT

A plastic baggy containing marijuana weighing 13.6 grams was found in the vehicle.

A special agent who field-tested the drugs learned that Ortley was traveling from Minneapolis to Naytahwaush, had ties to the Native Mob criminal gang, and had multiple drug possession charges and numerous violent offenses.

On April 21, Ortley appeared before District Judge Doug Clark, who sentenced him on the third-degree drug charge to 57 months in prison at St. Cloud. Credit was granted for 512 days served. He was ordered to pay $75 in court fees, and the other charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

Man sentenced for Becker County burglary

Caleb Scott Donner, 26, of rural Ogema has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree burglary.

According to court records, on Oct. 27, 2022, White Earth police officers were dispatched to a property off County Road 21 in Becker County on a burglary report.

The man who owns the property stated a vehicle was leaving the property, and he tried to block it in. The vehicle then fled the scene, but not before the man confronted the two men in the vehicle, and identified the passenger as Donner.

A trail camera caught two men who stole a cutting torch and battery charger from a building on the property. One was Derrick Yoder who was recently sentenced in Becker County District Court.

The other was Donner, who was arrested on Oct. 30, 2022 on outstanding warrants. Clothing in Donner's possession matched clothing in the trail camera photos of the burglary.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 11, District Judge Michael Fritz stayed imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years. Successful completion of probation will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

Donner was ordered to serve 56 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for 56 days served. He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and complete a comprehensive assessment and a diagnostic assessment and follow all recommendations.