Man dies in motorcycle crash near Motley

Curtis Sievert of Motley was traveling west south of Motley on 320th Street around a curve and left the roadway, where he was ejected off the motorcycle

fatal crash motley man.png
The crash occurred on 320th Street north of Fish Hook Lake.
Google Maps
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 10:24 AM

MOTLEY — A 61-year-old Motley man died after crashing his motorcycle Sunday, Aug. 6, south of Motley, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the motorcycle crash at 11:10 a.m. Sunday on 320th Street east of 20th Avenue about 6 miles south of Motley in Scandia Valley Township.

Curtis Sievert was traveling west on 320th Street around a curve and left the roadway, where he was ejected off the motorcycle. Sievert was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is still under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Scandia Valley Fire & Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

