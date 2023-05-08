99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man faces felony charges after police chase in stolen vehicle in Otter Tail County

Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, spurring a short pursuit that was quickly terminated after the speeding vehicle nearly hit another vehicle head-on while trying to escape.

3240703+high-speed-chase.jpg
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:17 PM

A man was arrested for leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Otter Tail County on Saturday.

Luan Huynh, 29, is listed as possibly being from Fargo in a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, controlled substance DWI, and reckless driving.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, an Otter Tail County deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Perham. It was southbound on Highway 59 between Erhard and Elizabeth.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, spurring a short pursuit that was quickly terminated after the speeding vehicle nearly hit another vehicle head-on while trying to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

A short time later, after a second short pursuit, deputies arrested Huynh in a wooded area south of Rothsay, after he fled from the vehicle at an abandoned farm site.

Nobody was injured in the pursuit and the vehicle, whose make and model was not listed in the news release, was undamaged and was ultimately returned to its owners.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Fentanyl found at the Becker County Jail
May 08, 2023 01:30 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
lake2 (edited).jpg
Local
Detroit Lake is free at last, after 167 ice-locked days
May 07, 2023 09:53 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
American Flag stock photo
Local
Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff for fallen firefighters
May 06, 2023 04:29 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Ethan Carrier 4x100.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Lakers leave competition in the dust at Detroit Lakes Fredrickson Invite
May 08, 2023 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Reed Henderson.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Detroit Lakes grabs first win of the season, Jackets still figuring things out
May 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
GoldenShiner1.jpg
Business
Minnesota baitfish farms could grow with help of golden shiner project
May 08, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
BOYS TENNIS.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Detroit Lakes goes one for one at home triangular against Thief River Falls and Moorhead
May 08, 2023 01:12 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli