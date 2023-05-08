Man faces felony charges after police chase in stolen vehicle in Otter Tail County

A man was arrested for leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Otter Tail County on Saturday.

Luan Huynh, 29, is listed as possibly being from Fargo in a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, controlled substance DWI, and reckless driving.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, an Otter Tail County deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Perham. It was southbound on Highway 59 between Erhard and Elizabeth.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, spurring a short pursuit that was quickly terminated after the speeding vehicle nearly hit another vehicle head-on while trying to escape.

A short time later, after a second short pursuit, deputies arrested Huynh in a wooded area south of Rothsay, after he fled from the vehicle at an abandoned farm site.

Nobody was injured in the pursuit and the vehicle, whose make and model was not listed in the news release, was undamaged and was ultimately returned to its owners.