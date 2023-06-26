Man gets 26 months in prison, must pay $16,000 restitution for Ogema convenience store burglary

DETROIT LAKES — Romain Anthony Edwards, 37, of Minneapolis has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree burglary.

A felony third-degree drug charge and a felony first-degree damage to property charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on May 15, law enforcement responded to the M&W Store in Ogema due to a burglary.

Officers found the front glass door shattered and a trail of unopened cigarettes leading off the sidewalk through the parking lot. Inside the store, lottery tickets and cigarettes were scattered on the floor and counter. The cash register drawer was left open, and money was missing. The trays of cigarette packs were missing from above the counter, and lottery tickets were missing from underneath the counter. The damage caused to the M&W store was close to $16,000, according to the restitution order.

Surveillance footage showed a man matching Edwards’ description walking out of the building at 3:59 a.m. carrying lottery tickets and dropping cigarettes. He was driving a silver-colored vehicle.

The following day, a Becker County sheriff’s officer saw a man driving a matching vehicle to the one in the burglary. The man was staying at a hotel in Detroit Lakes. A search warrant was obtained for Edwards’ vehicle and hotel room, and numerous unopened cigarette packs and lottery tickets were found in the vehicle and hotel room. Drugs were also found in the vehicle and hotel room. In total, 16.5 grams of field-tested cocaine was found, and 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.

On June 9, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him to 26 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 25 days served in jail.

He was ordered to pay a $50 fine, $150 in court fees and $15,995 in restitution.