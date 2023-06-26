Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man gets 26 months in prison, must pay $16,000 restitution for Ogema convenience store burglary

Inside the store, lottery tickets and cigarettes were scattered on the floor and counter. The cash register drawer was left open, and money was missing.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Romain Anthony Edwards, 37, of Minneapolis has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree burglary.

A felony third-degree drug charge and a felony first-degree damage to property charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on May 15, law enforcement responded to the M&W Store in Ogema due to a burglary.

Officers found the front glass door shattered and a trail of unopened cigarettes leading off the sidewalk through the parking lot. Inside the store, lottery tickets and cigarettes were scattered on the floor and counter. The cash register drawer was left open, and money was missing. The trays of cigarette packs were missing from above the counter, and lottery tickets were missing from underneath the counter. The damage caused to the M&W store was close to $16,000, according to the restitution order.

Surveillance footage showed a man matching Edwards’ description walking out of the building at 3:59 a.m. carrying lottery tickets and dropping cigarettes. He was driving a silver-colored vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, a Becker County sheriff’s officer saw a man driving a matching vehicle to the one in the burglary. The man was staying at a hotel in Detroit Lakes. A search warrant was obtained for Edwards’ vehicle and hotel room, and numerous unopened cigarette packs and lottery tickets were found in the vehicle and hotel room. Drugs were also found in the vehicle and hotel room. In total, 16.5 grams of field-tested cocaine was found, and 2.1 grams of methamphetamine.

On June 9, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him to 26 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 25 days served in jail.

He was ordered to pay a $50 fine, $150 in court fees and $15,995 in restitution.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged after being caught with 78 grams fentanyl and 48 grams meth
June 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man gets 23 months for domestic assault
June 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
The award-winning Eli Young Band will play Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino on Friday. Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. (Submitted photo)
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, June 24-July 5
June 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Detroit Lakes trap shooting team 2023.jpg
Prep
Trap shooting: Lakers round out season at state championship finishing 21st
June 23, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Martin_Zellar.jpg
Local
Tonight's Martin Zellar concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz
June 23, 2023 03:48 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Minnesota State logo
Minnesota
Minnesota State approves undergrad tuition freeze for upcoming school year
June 23, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Outdoor worship offers chance to think differently
June 23, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks