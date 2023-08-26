Man gets over 5 years in prison for DWI, 120 mph police chase

DETROIT LAKES — Kevin Jerome Basswood, 46, of Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI and felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to court records, on the night of Jan. 23 a White Earth Police officer pulled Basswood over for failing to properly signal. The traffic stop was near the intersection of Becker County roads 14 and 21.

Basswood told the officer that his driver's license was canceled and admitted to being on parole, having been released from prison less than a week earlier.

A special agent arrived and asked Basswood to step out of the vehicle. Instead of complying, Basswood sped off at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued him northbound on Becker County Road 21 at speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were deployed and Basswood’s vehicle slowed significantly. An officer then did a PIT maneuver and stopped Basswood's vehicle on Becker County Road 34.

He was arrested, his vehicle was searched, and officers found a crystalline substance on the driver's seat and a small plastic baggie underneath the driver's seat containing a similar crystalline substance, which field-tested positive for meth.

After a warrant was obtained, a blood draw was done at the Detroit Lakes hospital and sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing.

He was previously convicted of felony DWI in 2019.

On July 26, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Basswood on the DWI to 65 months in prison at Stillwater, with credit for 184 days served in jail.

He was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

No sentence was pronounced on the felony fleeing charge.

Conditional release after confinement was set at five years.

DL woman sentenced in check forgery case

Tahnee Lee Lohnes, 34, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a gross misdemeanor theft charge.

A felony check forgery charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on July 21, 2022, the Detroit Lakes Police Department received a report of forged checks.

The woman making the report has power of attorney for her nephew and has been managing his bank account and paying his bills while he is incarcerated in North Dakota.

The bank account is held at Bell Bank in Detroit Lakes, and the nephew owns a home in Detroit Lakes. The woman said she had allowed Lohnes and another relative to stay at her nephew's home while he was away.

In June, she noticed several checks had been cashed from the account which she did not authorize. The checks were written out to Lohnes. When confronted, Lohnes told the woman that she was forced to write out the checks by some people who were staying at the residence. The woman then closed the account.

Three checks were written out to Lohnes and processed at Bell Bank: one was dated June 24, 2022, for $480; the second was dated June 27, 2022, for $500; and the third was dated June 29, 2022, for $300. All of them were endorsed with the nephew's name as the check signer.

On July 31, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Lohnes on the gross misdemeanor theft charge to 364 days in jail, all but 10 days stayed two years. The 10 days could be served on electronic home monitoring at her own expense.

Lohnes was fined $400 plus $150 in court fees and ordered to pay $1,280 in restitution. She was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

DL man faces felony burglary charges

Daniel James Steward, 19, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court for felony first- and second-degree burglary.

According to court records, on Aug. 8, 2022, a burglary was reported at a Detroit Lakes residence. A woman told police that her home had been entered and her purse was missing. She said the purse contained cash and approximately 10 Hydrocodone pills due to a recent surgery.

The purse was sitting near a kitchen window that would have been within reach from the outside. The screen to the window was knocked to the ground. The screen was taken for fingerprint analysis and sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

On June 7, the BCA reported the fingerprints from the screen were a match for Steward, who lived in Detroit Lakes at the time of the burglary.

An officer tracked down Steward, who said he was drinking the night of the burglary and that others challenged him to do it.

Steward’s first appearance was set for Aug. 24 before District Court Judge Michelle W. Lawson.

