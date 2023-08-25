Maple Hills Orchard becomes Minnesota Agriculture Water Quality Certified

DETROIT LAKES — Julie Oney and her father, Gary Goreham, have recently become another pair of certified stewards of water quality through the Minnesota Agriculture Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP), a voluntary program that certifies producers using conservation-minded practices to protect the state's water quality. Their orchard, managed as Maple Hills Orchard, operates northwest of Frazee in Becker County.

The orchard was established in 1998 when Gary and his wife, Jonna, purchased the 30 acres of land and began building their apple house the following year, and completed it in 2001. Currently, Maple Hills Orchard consists of 600 apple trees along with cherry trees, grapes and raspberries totaling 7 acres with an additional 200 apple trees planned to be added over the next several years.

“Becoming certified means we are moving closer to a sustainable future and protecting our resources for the next generation,” Oney said. “It also means we can say that we are doing what we can and that we are doing our part.”

Unique for an apple orchard, Maple Hills uses no non-organic insecticides or fungicides and instead manages pests within traps, beneficial insect habitats and frequent scouting and hand-picking. Grass and weeds beneath the trees and amongst the raspberry patch are controlled through annual herbicide applications, which also reduces fungal pressures. Other conservation practices Oney implements include tree plantings, windbreaks, filter strips buffering a nearby wetland, and a half acre of pollinator and beneficial insect habitat.

"We focus a lot on sustainability and what we can do to mitigate the risks of climate change," Oney said. "And protecting our environment and water is a huge part of that. It's really important that we protect our most precious resource.”

In the future, Oney hopes to become a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) producer for the Detroit Lakes and Frazee areas, growing and selling tomatoes, pumpkins and sweet corn within their two acres of dedicated gardens to the community besides their fruit crop as a beacon of hope and an example in sustainability.

"We only have this one planet—and one time to save the environment for future generations," Oney said. "If more people cared about water, climate and sustainability, I have no doubt we could make a difference for a brighter future."

For more information about the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program, contact the East Ottertail Soil and Water Conservation Office at 218-346-9105 or visit their website: www.eotswcd.org .