Meet the man who played key role in $300 million for nursing homes

PERHAM — Rural Minnesota nursing homes are definitely in need of the helping hand now being offered by the state legislature , and one man in particular proved to be the man with the plan.

Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) played a key role in the $300 million allocated to nursing homes in the recent legislative session.

“A lot of nursing homes had fallen behind financially,” Rasmusson said in a telephone interview. They took a financial beating during the COVID-19 pandemic, and many have been plagued by labor shortages and restricted revenue ever since, he said.

In Greater Minnesota, 17% of nursing homes have no operating reserves, and 12% are considering closing, Rasmusson said, quoting data from the Long-Term Care Imperative, a partnership of Minnesota's two senior care provider associations – Care Providers of Minnesota and LeadingAge Minnesota.

The $300 million is a lifeline for Minnesota nursing homes, said Erin Huppert, a lobbyist for LeadingAge Minnesota.

“I can unequivocally say he (Rasmusson) was instrumental in getting it passed,” she said. “The agreement was done at the leadership level. Once that deal was struck, Sen. Rasmusson was one of the chief negotiators and was instrumental in getting language into place that worked for nursing homes … It was up to Sen. Rasmusson and others to figure out the legislative language. The details really matter on something like that,” she said.

Because Minnesota sets nursing home revenue through a process called rate equalization, nursing homes are restricted in how they can raise revenue, Rasmusson said.

“Covid really did a double-whammy on them,” he said. “It brought down their census (as families kept their family members at home out of fear of covid) at the same time they had serious workforce issues.”

The $300 million in one-time funding will give nursing homes a chance to catch up from Covid-19 losses and more recent losses inflicted by inflation, Rasmusson said.

For Senate Republicans, the nursing home money was “a part of every single offer we made on bonding,” Rasmusson said. “It was a priority for myself and other Republicans. It was definitely something I pushed for, and I was lead negotiator on the nursing home package that ended up coming together.”

The DFL was cool on nursing home funding, offering just a $100 million loan package. Republicans, in the legislative minority, were able to force the issue because Republican votes were needed to pass the capital improvements (bonding) bill this year.

The $300 million in much-needed funding for nursing homes will be distributed through one-time grants amounting to $173.5 million. “Starting Aug. 1, that will help them pay down any debt they have,” Rasmusson said. It will mean $465,000 on average for a 50-bed nursing home, using a formula with a $225,000 base that rises depending on the number of beds, he said.

The $300 million also includes temporary rate enhancements totaling $51.5 million. That money will mean an increase of $12.32 per patient per day, amounting to about $1 an hour more for nursing home workers, he said.

And the $300 million includes workforce incentives amounting to $75 million – to be used for things like hiring, retention, bonuses, 401K plans, even child care, meals and transportation costs – whatever the nursing home feels is needed, he said. That amounts to a maximum of about $3,000 per worker per year.

The three-pronged approach is designed to help with the immediate needs of nursing homes, bolster their workforce, and make sure they continue to provide quality care to their residents, he said. The funding averages out to about $1.1 million for each nursing home in the state. The two nursing homes in Fergus Falls, for example, will receive a total of about $2.5 million, he said.

The final budget passed by the Legislature also includes:



$412 million for the Elderly Waiver program, which serves low-income seniors in assisted living, adult day services, and other home and community-based programs. “This substantial investment will ensure that our seniors have access to the care and support they need, allowing them to age with dignity and independence,” Rasmusson said.

$80 million in one-time funds for workforce incentive grants, “aimed at recognizing and rewarding the dedicated caregivers who serve in our long-term care facilities,” he said. This investment will help attract and retain the skilled workers needed by nursing homes.

$100 million in one-time money for a loan program designed to lighten the load on financially distressed facilities. “This critical support will enable these nursing homes to continue providing essential care while addressing their financial hardships,” he said.

$265,000 for a comprehensive rate study on the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), an initiative to better integrate healthcare and social services for seniors.

$5 million for Live Well at Home Grants, enabling seniors to get the care they need at home.

Sunnyside Nursing Home near Lake Park, which is owned by Becker County, will also benefit from the legislation, Becker County Commissioner David Meyer said at the county board meeting Tuesday. “That’s a big deal for Sunnyside, that’s huge,” he said. “As a result of this, the (nursing home) board was able to increase wages, so we should be in the middle of the pack now … It’s nice to see the state supporting nursing homes.”

Rasmusson represents Senate District 9, which includes all of Otter Tail, Wilkin, Grant and Traverse counties, and the western half of Douglas County.

