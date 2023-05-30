99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Memorial Day observed in Detroit Lakes with parade, program and flag displays

The true meaning of Memorial Day — the remembrance of those who have fallen in service to their country — was remembered on Monday, May 29.

Color Guard.JPG
Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard marched at the front of Detroit Lakes' Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 5:28 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard marched at the front of Monday's Memorial Day Parade down Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes, followed by representatives from other area veterans organizations, law enforcement and a large contingent of classic cars, plus a vintage motorcycle or two.

A good-sized crowd lined both sides of Washington Avenue for the parade, with many of them standing and removing their hats to honor the veterans as they passed. After the kids in the crowd gathered up as much candy as they could carry, many onlookers followed the participants south to the City Park, then headed inside the nearby Pavilion for a program honoring all veterans past and present.

MORE STORIES BY VICKI GERDES

Hosted this year by American Legion Post 15 (the local Legion and VFW posts take turns organizing the annual program), the Memorial Day salute began with the posting of the colors, performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" by local resident Earl Skogen and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Local Gold Star Families — those who lost a family member who died in military service to their country — were also honored, both with a seat in the front row and with formal recognition at the start of the program.

American Legion Post 15 Commander Larry Krosko began his introduction of the dignitaries in attendance at the program by stating, "We are here today not to mark the beginning of summer ... but to pay our respects in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives in the service of our welfare."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellen Schirmer, president of the American Legion Post 15 Auxiliary, recited the World War II tribute poem, "In Flanders Fields," followed by a few more brief remarks from the representatives of local veterans groups.

Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk spoke next.

"Thank you all for the respect you have shown by your attendance here today," he said. "Memorial Day is the official day when our nation stops to honor Americans who died while defending our freedom.

“Sadly over the years, the meaning of Memorial Day has somewhat diminished, with many Americans forgetting one of its most important traditions,” he continued. “But we in Detroit Lakes have not forgotten, and today we come together to honor those who have served and died for our freedom.

"I'm very proud that our city has chosen to honor our veterans by creating and maintaining two memorial parks in our city, dedicated to them and our service to all of us. My hope is that those parks be a constant reminder to honor our veterans, who put aside their personal lives and families to protect the freedoms we all hold so dear. And so today, let us remember that Memorial Day offers us the opportunity to personally thank our veterans, here in Detroit Lakes and in Becker County, for their devotion and dedication to our country, and remember and honor those who have died for our liberties. Let us honor them as they have so bravely honored us."

Afte the decorating of a ceremonial grave with wreaths honoring the fallen, Krosko then introduced this year's keynote speaker, U.S. Army veteran and retired Detroit Lakes school teacher Tom Frank.

In his speech, Frank paid tribute to the five-star U.S. Army General, Douglas MacArthur , who served with distinction in both World War I and II, playing a prominent role in the Pacific theater during the latter.

“He came to West Point and gave his farewell speech (in 1962),” said Frank. “In the speech, he mentions duty, honor, country. I read the whole speech and he mentioned it seven different times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He said that these three words dictate what those of us in the military ought to be, what we can be, and what we will be. These three words are rallying points to build courage when courage seems to fail.”

The event concluded with a bugle performance of "Taps" and a 21-gun salute, presented on the beach just outside the Pavilion by the Lake Region Veterans Color Guard.

Visitors to Detroit Lakes over the holiday weekend also had the opportunity to check out a flag display along the mile-long City Beach and the Avenue of Flags out at Oak Grove Cemetery, where more than 600 American flags were draped alongside the cemetery pathways.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
