Menahga man injured in rollover

WADENA — A Menahga man was injured when his pickup truck left Highway 71, hit a stop sign and rolled over on Monday afternoon.

John Allen Sawatzky, 88, of Menahga was taken to the Park Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

He was northbound in a 2007 Ford Ranger when it left the roadway, went into the right ditch, hit a stop sign, and rolled over.

Airbags did not deploy, but he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash was reported on snowy-icy pavement at 2:16 p.m. on Highway 71 at Aspen Avenue, Menahga.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Menahga Fire Department and Wadena EMS assisted the State Patrol at the scene.