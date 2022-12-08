Menahga woman injured in two-vehicle crash in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES — A Menahga woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 87 in Becker County.

Gennifer Marie Meech, 32, of Menahga was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Two children in the car both of Menahga, were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Meech was westbound on Highway 87 in a 2014 Nissan Altima, which collided with a southbound 2020 Mercedes-Benz postal vehicle that was crossing the highway on 490th Avenue in Spruce Grove Township.

The Mercedes was driven by Raell Marie Dybsand, 60, of Sebeka, who was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

All involved were wearing seat restraints, and airbags deployed in the Nissan but not the Mercedes.

No alcohol was involved in the crash, which occurred on snowy-icy roads south of Wolf Lake. It was reported at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, and the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Wolf Lake Fire and Rescue, and North Memorial Ambulance assisted at the scene.