Metal artist Jody Marquardt knows his way around a forge, a welding torch, and a lathe

VERGAS — With both welding and blacksmithing skills, Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas is a double-winner when it comes to crafting works of art out of metal.

Whether it’s using his 30-ton shop press to bend metal; firing up the forge to heat, shape or flatten metal; or using his South Bend Heavy 10 lathe to thread, taper or bore metal, he seems to be able to build or create just about anything out of metal.

He built a Vergas Hairy Man, complete with metal hair, for the Hairy Man Event last October. He has created metal artwork for customers, ranging from a rising phoenix to a longhorn steer’s head. He’s created deer and buffalo heads, too – made from material that includes sheet metal and a variety of metal piping.

Vergas artist Jody Marquardt holds a steer's head he created out of metal. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He is now doing public art. The Vergas Community Club has commissioned him to create metal loons to place around the community. The pieces show a loon silhouette within a circle, floating among cattails and long grass.

A loon public art piece created by Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He also does commercial work – he made the 20-foot by 6-foot ornate metal sign for the Summers Construction building in Vergas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s made camping hatchets, a candle holder designed for a log cabin, a maple leaf candy dish as a fundraiser for Vergas Maple Syrup Fest, a knife made from a wrench, a “primitive folder” folding knife, and all sorts of other things. “I sell a lot of ice fishing spears,” he said. “And I bend a lot of stuff with the shop press, and repair stuff – if it’s bent, I straighten it out.”

The Summers Construction sign in downtown Vergas was made by metal artist Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

During an interview, Marquardt, 66, showed off a knife made from an old buggy spring. “That’s my favorite thing to make knives from, because that’s where you get the good steel,” he said. Today’s steel springs don't hold a candle to the old springs, he said. When knifemaking and blacksmithing, he also uses material ranging from horseshoes to 01 tool steel to elkhorn.

Marquardt worked in auto body repair for four years in Vergas, and those skills come in handy, but for the most part he’s completely self-taught. “I make things from scratch,” he said. He made a motorized bicycle – designed to look like an early motorcycle – powered by a 3 horsepower motor and fueled via a gas tank he made himself.

This rising phoenix metal art piece was created by Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He even made his own horseless carriage, complete with a 15 horsepower engine, a John Deere hydrostatic drive and Harley-Davidson wheels. “I built her from scratch,” he said. He had wanted to build one for a long time, but broke down and actually did so in 2017, after a friend from Bemidji made a horseless carriage. “I said,’that’s it – I’m doing it,’” Marquardt said with a laugh.

He brought it to the Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, which that year was featuring homemade equipment. “It was a fun project,” he said. “There’s a lot more to it than you think.”

The horseless carriage made by Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He still takes his horseless carriage to the annual Lake Region Threshers Show in Dalton, Minn., which is Sept. 8-10 this year.

With his wife, Sherry, he lives on the same 160-acre farm where he grew up, though he moved away for a number of years before returning. His grandpa, Harry Marquardt, bought the land in the 1940s.

The wooden walls of Marquardt’s garage look comfortably old, but that’s partly because his dad, Jerry, used repurposed lumber in the construction. “I helped him build it when I was 14 years old,” said Marquardt. Since then he has added on a shop addition, built a floor pit for easier vehicle repair work, and made other improvements.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s been creating metal artwork for a long time.

A maple leaf candy dish created by metal artist Jody Marquardt. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

“Over 30 years ago, I made a scene of an Old West town with a stagecoach going through it,” he said. “I’ve kind of been doing it my whole life, I just didn’t do much of it.”

The past 10 or 15 years he has done a lot more meal artwork and blacksmithing work, he said. And the welding work is always interesting, he added.

A blue heron metal piece created by Jody Marquardt of rural Vergas. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

“Since I started the welding business, it’s amazing what people ask you to do. A guy came up with a big propane tank and wanted a fire pit made,” he said. Others want metal artwork for their homes or lake cabins, and some need help with special projects or unusual repairs.

Guess that’s what happens when you get the reputation of being one of those guys who can do just about anything with metal.

Jody Marquardt holds a fishing spear he created from an old four-pronged pitchfork. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

A motorized bicycle built in the style of an early motorcycle. Nathan Bowe/Tribune