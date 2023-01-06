Meyer and Jepson sworn in as Becker County commissioners; Nelson elected chair on surprise 3-2 vote

DETROIT LAKES — Two new members of the Becker County Board of Commissioners, along with other countywide office holders, were sworn into office by a Becker County district court judge on Jan. 3.

Members of the Becker County Board of Commissioners hold their annual meeting on Jan. 3, 2023, at the Becker County Courthouse in Detroit Lakes. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

New county commissioners David Meyer, District 2, and Erica Jepson, District 1, took their places on the county board following the ceremony. Then, similar to the U.S. House of Representatives, the first order of business was to elect a board chairman to preside over the meetings for the year.

"I would like to nominate Barry Nelson," said Jepson.

John Okeson was then also nominated to become chair by Richard Vareberg.

Following the nominations, David Meyer made the motion to elect Barry Nelson as board chair, which was seconded by Nelson himself.

Becker County Commissioner Erica Jepson, right, shakes hands with Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony following her swearing-in ceremony during a meeting of the Becker County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

It had been the tradition on past boards that the previous session's vice chair would become chair the following year, which placed Okeson in line to become chair for the 2023 session and Vareberg to become vice chair.

However, on a 3-2 vote, Barry Nelson was elected to serve as chair of the Becker County Board for 2023, with John Okeson elected as vice chair. Okeson and Vareberg voted against the measure.

"I hope we can all get together as a board and work as a team in the future," said Nelson.

Following the vote, Nelson began the discussion of dividing the committee assignments among the board members. Vareberg redirected the conversation back to the board chair vote

"You know, Barry, if you want to work with us, as far as I knew, this board chair thing has always been a rotation until it came to me," said Vareberg. "So, now it looks to me like you guys got together there and changed that, and that's fine, but, if you want to work with me — you changing that, I think that was not right, and, in fact, I know it was not right and I'm going to say it wasn't right."

Heidi Harthun is sworn into service as an assistant veterans service officer for Becker County by Commissioner Barry Nelson during a meeting of the board on Jan. 3, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

During the board meeting, Becker County Veterans Service Office Matt Erickson introduced the board members to the county's new assistant veterans service officer, Heidi Harthun, who was hired in December.

"I've been with Essentia Health since 2010 as an occupational therapist and I work with chronic pain (patients) on top of being an EMT for Perham-area EMS," said Harthun. "This has been a dream I just didn't think it would ever happen."

Commissioners also voted to approve a donation from the Damien Society to the county veterans service office of 100 bus tokens for Lakes Transit of Becker County to be used by area veterans for rides within the county.

Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald, Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Mary Hendrickson and Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander were also sworn in by Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony during the Jan. 3 board meeting.

From the left: Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald, Becker County Auditor-Treasurer Mary Hendrickson, and Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander are sworn into office by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony during a meeting of the Becker County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Becker County Soil and Water District supervisors Gene Pavelko and Curtis Ballard also received their oaths of office.

Becker County Soil and Water Conservation District supervisors Gene Pavelko, center, and Curt Ballard, right, are sworn into service by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony during a meeting of the Becker County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 3, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Becker County Commissioner David Meyer, District 2, and Becker County Commissioner Erica Jepson, District 1, smile for a group photograph during their first meeting of the Becker County Board of Commissioners following their swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 3, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune