News | Local
Midnite Riders to host Old Timers Snowmobile Run this Saturday, Feb. 4

It's been a tradition in Lake Park and surrounding communities since the early 1990s. The Old Timers Snowmobile Run and Show gets underway this Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Lake Park Liquor Store.

Old Timers Snowmobile Show.JPG
Some of the more colorful entries in the vintage snowmobile show held prior to the 2022 Old Timers Classic Snowmobile Run warranted a second, or even a third look from visitors.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
January 31, 2023 09:00 AM
LAKE PARK — Every year since the early 1990s, on the first Saturday in February, vintage snowmobile enthusiasts have been congregating in Lake Park for the Midnite Riders Classic Old Timers Run and Snowmobile Show.

This year’s event is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 4. Hosted by the Midnite Riders Snowmobile Club, the show outside the Lake Park Liquor Store has traditionally brought out hundreds of area snowmobiling enthusiasts to view a variety of vintage sleds, some dating back to the early 1900s. Registration for the show starts at 8 a.m.

Though sleds of every vintage and description can be used to participate in the run itself, show judging only includes those 25 years of age, or older. After the judging has taken place, trophies are awarded at 10 a.m., with the run starting promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Despite the wind and cold, there were approximately 125 sleds entered in last year's show, and between 400-500 snowmobiles took part in the run that followed.

This year's run includes nine stops, starting and ending at the Lake Park Liquor Store. Other participants include: Audubon Liquor Store, Cormorant Pub, Cormorant Lakes Sportsman's Club, Hooligan's, Parallel 46, Roadhouse, Pit 611 and TJ's Booze and Bistro. Though participants do not need to make it to all nine stops, each of them has a separate prize drawing. Tickets to participate in the run and raffle drawings can be purchased from any Midnite Riders member in advance, or at any participating stop, up until 6 p.m. on the day of the run.

Raffle prize drawings will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Lake Park Liquor Store.

