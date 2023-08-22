Minnesota Department of Revenue announces new Taxpayer Rights Advocate

ST. PAUL – Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart has appointed Chris Henjum as Revenue’s Taxpayer Rights Advocate. He takes over for Halla Elrashidi who took an attorney position at Hennepin County.

“Chris brings a wealth of tax law knowledge, especially at the community level, to this important office at the department,” Marquart said in a news release. “I’m confident in his ability to lead this office and provide Minnesota taxpayers fair and consistent application of our tax laws and department policies.”

About Chris Henjum

Henjum brings extensive experience in tax law, especially at the community level. He began his work at Revenue in 2019, serving as a Tax Policy Lead for the Income Tax and Withholding Division.

Before his tenure at Revenue, Henjum was the policy director at Flaherty & Hood, PA, serving public clients such as the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities. He advised residents on taxation issues and helped shape equity-focused tax legislation.

He also has worked as a Public Finance attorney on behalf of local communities at Kennedy & Graven Chartered. Henjum received his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and a Master of Public Policy degree from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

He is a long-time board member and past president of the Twin Cities chapter of the American Constitution Society, a co-founder of the Southwest Alliance for Equity, and a board member for Minneapolis’ Kenny Neighborhood Association, where he lives with his wife and three young daughters.

About the Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office

The office was established in 1990 as a place for taxpayers to receive an independent review of their tax situation while promoting and upholding the department's mission of fair and equitable application of tax laws.

The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office works to ensure a fair and consistent application of Minnesota tax law and department policies while providing individual assistance to taxpayers who are unable to resolve their tax disputes through normal channels in the department.

The office also works on behalf of taxpayers to try to remove obstacles, flaws or ambiguities that exist in Minnesota’s tax policies, processes, procedures and state tax law.

Learn more: https://www.revenue.state.mn.us/taxpayer-rights-advocate