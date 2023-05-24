MnDOT offers overall transportation planning survey for White Earth, safety survey for Hwy 113

DETROIT LAKES – The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with the White Earth Tribal Nation, is currently conducting a comprehensive planning study to evaluate the tribal transportation network. This study includes all roads within the White Earth tribal boundary, including state, county, municipal, township, tribal, and other publicly owned roads.

MnDOT and White Earth Nation are currently seeking input from those who drive, walk, bike and roll within the White Earth Reservation. The public is invited to take an online survey to share their comments. The survey will take about five minutes to complete and closes on July 9.

The goal of the project is to develop an updated traffic safety plan that incorporates new practices, crash data and lessons learned. The updated traffic safety plan will focus on reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on the state and local roadway system, and align with Minnesota’s statewide Strategic Highway Safety Plan .

In addition, MnDOT and White Earth Nation are also reviewing opportunities to improve pedestrian safety and connections for people walking along and across Highway 113, between Highway 59 and Highway 71, as part of a separate pedestrian study.

For more information about the White Earth safety planning study, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/wensafetyplan . For more information about the Highway 113 pedestrian study, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy113elbowlake .

ADVERTISEMENT

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), email your request to ADArequest@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.