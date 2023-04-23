99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MnDOT to host May 2 public open house for Hwy 34 resurfacing project

Construction on Highway 34 is currently scheduled to begin in mid-May, and will address pavement concerns, culvert replacements and a bridge replacement at the Shell River.

Byway Slippers_Boat 006 by KB.JPG
Highway 34 road construction is set for mid-May.
Photo courtesy of Kelly Blackledge
Today at 1:38 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to an open house on Tuesday, May 2, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., to learn more about the upcoming resurfacing project on Highway 34 between County Road 29 and County Road 47 near Osage.

The open house will be held at the MnDOT Headquarters, 1000 U.S. Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes.

Residents, business owners, and area visitors and commuters are encouraged to attend. There will be no formal presentation. Please stop in whenever it is convenient. Project staff will be available to provide information about the upcoming construction schedule.

Construction on Highway 34 is currently scheduled to begin in mid-May, and will address pavement concerns, culvert replacements and a bridge replacement at the Shell River. For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy34 .

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, please contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
