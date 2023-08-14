Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mom faces son in loon calling championship during Vergas Looney Days

35 competitors squared off to see who could best imitate the bird.

LoonCall08.jpg
From left: Rosie Lake listened to Walker Hanson give his best call, as did Arnold Bohlman, who ended up winning the contest for kids 0-8 years old.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:12 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Visitors in Vergas may have thought there was a convention of loons taking place at the public beach on Saturday, Aug. 12. Dozens of people stood under the world’s largest loon statue and presented their best call for the coveted title of Vergas Looney Days loon call champion.

Rebecca Wieben took top honors. To get the crown, the St. Cloud, Minnesota, resident had to compete against her son in the finals.

Her sister, Anne Wieben, said she has tried to get her to join the competition for years, but she “never budged.” But this year, Wieben decided that she would unveil the loon-calling talents she has honed over the past 20 years.

“I think we could build a dynasty,” Anne Wieben joked.

The event saw about 35 participants. Contenders start by competing against other loon callers in their age category. The winners then have a loon call-off for the grand champion title.

loonwinner.jpg
Rebecca Wieben, who has a family cabin on Loon Lake, won the grand champion Loon Calling Contest title. While she has practiced for about 20 years, this was her first competition entry.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Taking first in the 0-8 years old category was Arnold Bohlman, the winner’s son. The eight-year-old has practiced calling loons since he was five at the family cabin on Loon Lake.

“You’d think there would be more loons on the lake than there are,” he said.

The son of Bryan Bohlman and Rebecca Wieben said he enjoyed winning top honors in his age category, but also appreciates losing.

“That way you can do it again next year,” he said.

First place in the 9 to 15 age category was Leah Ellenson. The 14-year-old from Mapleton, Minnesota, won top honors at the business loon call contest that happened Friday, Aug. 11. She called on behalf of Disgruntled Brewing. Ellenson began working on her loon call when she was eight.

ellenson.jpg
Leah Ellenson, a 14-year-old from Mapleton, Minnesota, won top honors in the 9-15 age category of the Vergas Loon Calling Contest. She also won first on behalf of the business Loon Calling Contest that happened Friday, Aug. 11. She called on behalf of Disgruntled Brewing.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Every year I come here to do loon calls,” she said. “I’ve been able to get loons to call back, too.”

She said next year her hope is to return with three loon calls perfected.

judges.jpg
The three judges of the loon calling contest said they look for diversity and creativity when ranking the competitors of the Loon Calling Contest.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The loon has four distinct calls: wail, tremolo, yodel and hoot. A wail is given when a loon is separated from its mate. A tremolo signals distress. The yodel is an expression of aggression used in territorial disputes and the hoot is a call of curiosity. The calls can be heard online at naturecanada.ca.

a.JPG
1/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9785.JPG
2/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9797.JPG
3/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9800.JPG
4/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9805.JPG
5/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9807.JPG
6/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9814.JPG
7/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9816.JPG
8/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9819.JPG
9/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9825.JPG
10/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9827.JPG
11/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9832.JPG
12/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9833.JPG
13/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9837.JPG
14/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
IMG_9839.JPG
15/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
looncallchamps.jpg
16/16: Vergas Looney Days Loon Calling Competition was held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

