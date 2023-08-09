More than 100 trees in Detroit Lakes ordered to be cut down

DETROIT LAKES — More than 100 trees were ordered to be taken down in Detroit Lakes due to disease. The total estimated cost of the tree removal was reported to be $62,471 at the Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The more than 50 property owners in city limits were informed they had one or more diseased trees to be removed. The landowners were given the option of hiring a contractor to remove the tree(s) themselves or allowing the city to hire a contractor to do the work. The city noted disposal of the tree can be done by taking branches less than 4 inches in diameter to the yard waste site, and larger tree pieces to the landfill. The city also requested the stumps of removed trees be cut to ground level.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





The Detroit Lakes City Council invited public comments during its monthly meeting. Detroit Lakes Director of Public Works Shawn King was the only one to speak on the issue of tree disease and removal.

“If you look at your list, I’d like to say about 95% of it is elm trees,” he said. “The reason for it is, there is a fungus that blocks the water to the trees, which is causing the problem.”

King provided the council with an informational sheet about tree-killing diseases. The information explained Dutch elm disease is a fungus that is spread by female elm bark beetles when the insect breeds under the bark of a tree. When the new insects emerge, the disease is carried to a new tree. His research explained the disease can also spread through grafted roots, which happens when elm trees grow in close proximity to one another. The information stated that “there is no cure, only prevention” for Dutch elm disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms of the disease become visible in late June, with the first sign of the disease being wilting, drooping or curling of leaves in the upper part of the tree. This is typically followed by leaves changing from green to yellow to brown, and remaining on the tree. If the infection takes root later in the summer, the leaves may droop, turn yellow and fall prematurely. Infected branches also show a brown stain, or streaks, under the bark, whereas healthy bark would be a solid tan color.

To prevent Dutch elm disease, the pamphlet recommended:



Watering the tree from April through mid-August, with one or two good waterings before freeze-up.

Prune dying branches in the early spring.

Dispose of diseased wood at the landfill.

The majority of trees listed on the removal list suffered from Dutch elm disease, but oak wilt is another known fungal disease impacting some trees in the city. The disease will also kill a tree quickly and symptoms include defoliation, wilt, leaf discoloration and death. It also spreads through insect vectors and tree roots.

The City Council unanimously passed a resolution ordering the abatement of the diseased trees.

The Detroit Lakes Development Authority is transferring a wetland parcel to the city to remove it from the tax rolls. The parcel, which was obtained through tax forfeiture, cannot be developed according to city staff. Contributed / Detroit Lakes City Council

Development Authority sells parcel to city

The Detroit Lakes Development Authority requested transferring a parcel it owns to the city of Detroit Lakes, after receiving an order to remove an 18-inch diseased elm tree at the cost of about $750.

During the EDA monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, Detroit Lakes Community Development Director Larry Remmen explained to the EDA that the city obtained the parcel of land through tax forfeiture. He said the land is located on the east side of town and consists of wetlands, which would better serve the city as storm retention ponds. Remmen explained that if the city took ownership of the parcel, it would not be taxable.

During the council meeting, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm stated the parcels cannot be developed, and that the city owns other wetlands in the area.

The council approved moving forward with the land transfer.