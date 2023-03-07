More than 15 teams compete in Detroit Lakes Lions Club bowling tournament

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Detroit Lakes Lions Club hosted a bowling tournament fundraiser on March 5 at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes; their first bowling event since 2019.

Fifteen area teams competed for the highest and lowest overall score, for trophies and bragging rights, said Brenda Wieland, event organizer and Lions club registrar.

Bowling teams compete during a Detroit Lakes Lions Club bowling tournament fundraiser at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes on March 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"It's one of our fundraisers for the different projects we do," said Wieland. "We like to help out members in our community, so our funds go to things like Dollars for Scholars and the food pantry."

She added the bowling events hosted by the Lions Club are always fun, because it's a game that anyone can play.

"We have a lot of bowling enthusiasts come out and join us, but this game is easy enough and fun enough for even the non-bowlers," said Wieland. "We haven't had games since COVID, so we haven't been here and this has been four years."

Heidi Haglund throws a ball during a Detroit Lakes Lions Club bowling tournament fundraiser at Voyageur Lanes in Detroit Lakes on March 4, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

She estimated the fundraiser should raise a couple thousand dollars for their programming and upkeep of the Lions Club's picnic shelters around town.

"Our motto is, 'We serve,'" said Wieland. "All of us like to give back to our community and we like to have fun doing it."

Jim Granger, Detroit Lakes Lions Club treasurer, said that the organization focuses on communities, but, also, communities in need. He added the international Lions Club organization just donated $1 million in aid to families affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey

"The Lions is a community centered program," said Granger. He also said they sponsor sight and diabetes awareness initiatives through Detroit Lakes Public Schools.

Granger also said they plan on holding a food drive for the Becker County Food Pantry on March 25 at the Becker County Fairgrounds and will be sponsoring a public speaking series in Detroit Lakes focusing on cornea replacement surgery awareness.