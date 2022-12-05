More than $7 million in grants support living at home for aging Minnesotans

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens.

Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans. The goal is to help older adults stay healthy, independent and involved in their communities.

Grants in this area include:



Frazee Neighbor to Neighbor, Frazee, $57,000. The program helps keep residents out of nursing homes through services including transportation, Meals on Wheels, senior socials, household repair services, home modifications, health and exercise classes, and more.

Pelican Rapids OAKS Living at Home Network, Pelican Rapids, $52,000. OAKS will strengthen existing services, dedicating more time to health, wellness and isolation, and enhancing caregiver and companion support services for a diverse elder population.

Northwoods Caregivers, Bemidji, $260,000. Expanded home and community-based services and caregiver support will focus on the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, and Lake of the Woods County. More than 800 older people will benefit from the expansion and additional capacity in Northwoods Caregivers’ current service area.

Living at Home of the Park Rapids Area, Park Rapids, $107,000. Services include local and long-distance transportation, light housekeeping, repair services, friendly visits and phone calls, ramp building, respite care, youth mentoring and dementia education and awareness.

“Most people want to live at home as long as possible,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “Supporting older Minnesotans to stay in their homes can lead to better health and quality of life. It can also ease pressure on residential care facilities that are struggling to find enough staff.”