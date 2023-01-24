Motorcyclist accused of speeding back to altercation, hitting open truck door and injuring man

DETROIT LAKES — Eric Nathaniel Hutchinson, 26, of West Fargo has been charged in Becker County District Court with gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation and misdemeanor careless driving.

According to court records, on Sept. 4, 2022, Becker County law enforcement responded to an accident near the Richwood Store on County Road 21.

Upon arrival, they found numerous motorcyclists, along with an injured man. Hutchinson was one of the motorcyclists.

Officers learned that the motorcycle group was traveling north on County Road 21 (Richwood Road). Hutchinson said the injured man had earlier turned onto County Road 21 with his pickup truck and turned into the middle of the motorcycle group.

Hutchinson said the truck driver began swerving and "brake checking" in front of the motorcyclists. As the truck driver came into Richwood, he turned his truck, causing one of the motorcyclists to have to move over into oncoming traffic. The man then stopped his truck in the middle of the highway in front of the Richwood Store, got out, and tried to confront one of the motorcyclists.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this time, Hutchinson, who was ahead of the confrontation, turned around and drove back into Richwood at an extremely high rate of speed. As he was speeding back to the altercation, the man was heading back towards his pickup truck. He opened the truck door and Hutchinson, who according to witnesses was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 30 mph zone, crashed into the pickup truck door and caused significant injury to the man.

On Nov. 17, Hutchinson was released without bail, under standard conditions.

An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

DL woman accused of smashing alcohol bottle over woman's head

Charlene Marie Clark, 38, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second- and third-degree assault.

According to court records, on the morning of Sept. 30, a Detroit Lakes police officer met with a female assault victim who was covered in blood. The woman told him that she had been assaulted at her house in Detroit Lakes about 10 to 15 minutes prior.

The woman said she was at home with a few guests when four known acquaintances, including Clark, walked into her home unannounced. Clark grabbed a glass alcohol bottle, hit the woman in the head with it, and then punched her.

Clark and the others she arrived with then trashed the house, took the woman’s phone, and left. The woman's injuries included a large open laceration on the left side of her head, and the whole left side of her head, face, and shirt were covered in blood from the injury. Her left eye was swollen, red, and bruised. A man at the residence witnessed the assault.

The officer searched for Clark at a couple different residences but was unable to locate her or the other individuals with her. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Nov. 2, Clark posted $850 bail and was released under standard conditions. A settlement conference is set for Feb. 2, and if no plea agreement is reached a jury trial is set for Feb. 22.

Former DL cop turns self in after ‘peeking’ incident

Wayne Robert Tolbert, 57, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony interfering with the privacy of a minor.

According to court records, on Sept. 6, 2022, at approximately 6:27 a.m., Tolbert, a retired police officer himself, called another longtime Detroit Lakes police officer and asked to meet at the police department.

The officer arrived on scene and noted Tolbert appeared very somber. Tolbert said he needed to talk to the officer about something and indicated the conversation should be recorded.

Tolbert began the interview by providing the officer with a handwritten note, which described Tolbert as "subject" and a 17-year-old girl living in Tolbert's household as "victim.”

Tolbert explained that about once a week he had been peeking through the girl’s bedroom window at his residence in Detroit Lakes, usually when it was dark out. He estimated that on "maybe 2" occasions the girl was fully naked while he peeked.

Tolbert stated the incidents came "to a head" on Aug. 11 when he was peeking around 8:30 p.m. and the girl saw him looking in her window. Tolbert said the girl was fully clothed at the time and screamed when she saw him. Tolbert said that evening or the next day he spoke with the girl and his wife together and confessed to what he had been doing. He said he had not peeked since that Aug. 11 incident, and added that he will no longer be living at the residence. Following the interview, Tolbert was placed under arrest.

The next day, he was released without bail, under standard conditions of release.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Judge Michelle W. Lawson set a settlement hearing for Feb. 1, and a trial date of Feb. 7 if no agreement is reached.