Motorcyclist injured in Hwy 113 crash in Becker County

2783857+vehicle-crash-image.jpg
By News Staff
Today at 5:19 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A Crookston man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Highway 113 on Monday.

Colten Delorne Styles, 22, was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

He was eastbound on Highway 113 on a 2010 Yamaha YZF-R1 when the motorcycle left the roadway. He was wearing a helmet and no alcohol was involved in the accident.

The crash was reported at 1:24 p.m. Monday on dry pavement at milepost 39 in Round Lake Township.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, Elbow-Tulaby Lakes Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, and Life Link III assisted at the scene.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
