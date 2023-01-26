Mourning Kate Spaeth: 'Her impact was more than I think anyone knows or realizes'

DETROIT LAKES — In her 39 years, Kate Spaeth left an immeasurable mark on her hometown of Detroit Lakes.

“Her impact was more than I think anyone knows or realizes,” said Mandie Tretbar. “She was involved in so many things and was such a great, quiet leader.”

Spaeth died Jan. 21. She was attending an annual Jaycee convention where she was to ceremonially assume the mantle of the 91st state president.

To honor Spaeth, a fundraiser has been set up to create a scholarship in her name through Go Fund Me. (To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search “ Kate Spaeth” or Community Caring Scholarship to Honor Kate!” )

The concept of the scholarship came about when members of the 2001 Detroit Lakes High School’s graduating class created a social media group and began chatting about their classmate’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaycees member and classmate Jen Taves of Detroit Lakes said the group agreed a scholarship in Spaeth’s honor would be a great way to celebrate a life that had impacted so many. She said the scholarship will go to someone who shows dedication to the community and strives for personal growth in leadership, just like Spaeth did. They also hope to run the scholarship through the Dollar’s for Scholars program, which would mean a scholarship would be given out annually in Spaeth’s name.

Taves grew up alongside Spaeth. The two met in junior high. While life experiences can shape a personality, she said her friend was a “sweet person her entire life.”

That is not to say she didn’t continually grow as a person. Taves recalled that Spaeth's parents, Jane and Steve Spaeth, were two of her friend’s heroes and both were Jaycees members.

Speath followed in her parent’s footsteps and joined the community-minded organization for 18-to-40 year-olds in 2015.

Taves, who also joined the Jaycees, said she noticed her friend blossoming as a leader, with an uncanny ability to make new Jaycee members feel welcome.

“She had a way that drew people to her, and made them feel part of something bigger than themselves,” Taves said.

Spaeth also led by example. Taves recalled year after year the Northwest Water Carnival has brought the fun to Detroit Lakes, and Spaeth was always “the last man standing.”

“We all joked with her about that,” Taves said. “She was the first one getting ready for the first event of the day and the last one to leave the last event every night. Even last year, after she rolled her ankle, she was the last man standing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A fundraiser has been set up to commemorate Kate Spaeth's community-minded leadership through a Laker scholarship. File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Taves noted any suggestion that Spaeth should take it easy and elevate her ankle was brushed off with a smile and polite decline.

“She liked to stay busy,” Taves said, adding in addition to tackling community events, her friend also went back to college and earned a business degree through DeVry University. She later took a job at Jackson Hewitt in Fargo, and served as a board member with the Detroit Lakes Area Community Foundation.

While Spaeth worked diligently to create a strong foundation for the future of herself and her community, there is a noticeable void even a lasting legacy can’t fill.

“Kate wasn’t the loudest person in a room or the most outgoing, but she was always a mentor and someone that anyone could go to with anything they needed,” Tretbar said. Her voice broke and quivered. She drew a deep breath and noted how difficult the past few days have been without a conversation with Spaeth. “She was such a good friend.”