Tuesday, March 14

Move your cars in these areas for snow roll-up in Detroit Lakes after midnight tonight

Plow crews in Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

snow rollup for March 15 (edited).png
Snow rollup for March 15 in Detroit Lakes.
Contributed/Detroit Lakes Public Works
March 14, 2023 05:22 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Plow crews in Detroit Lakes will be doing snow roll-up starting at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Estimated end time is 9 a.m.
Locations are:

  • Front Street from Washington Avenue to Summit Avenue.
  • State Street from Washington Avenue to Oak Grove Avenue.
  • Oak Grove Avenue from State Street to Holmes Street.
  • Summit Avenue from Highway 10 to Holmes Street.
  • Minnesota Avenue from State Street to Holmes Street.
  • Lake Avenue from Highway 10 to Front Street.
  • McKinley Avenue from Highway 10 to Willow Street.

The streets will be marked with No Parking signs. Parking may resume once the street has been cleared. Vehicles blocking these streets could be impounded.To help provide for the orderly and safe clearing of city streets, the city public works department asks that all vehicles, trailers, and garbage-recycling cans be moved off these streets prior to 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning. Thank you for your cooperation.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
