News Local

Move your cars: Snow emergency in Detroit Lakes set for midnight tonight

A snow emergency event has been issued for Detroit Lakes starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 2.


A parking citation issued during a snow emergency in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
March 01, 2023 03:05 PM

DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency event has been issued for Detroit Lakes starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 2.

During this time, no parking is allowed on any city street until the street has been completely cleared. Please plan accordingly.

“Landlords, please work with your tenants who may be parking on the street for alternative parking tomorrow,” according to a news release from the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department. “During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing may occur. The cost and expense of towing and impounding are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.”

Also, if Thursday is your garbage-recycling day, “please make every effort to put your garbage-recycling cans in your driveway and off the street, so the plows can get through. If you are unable to do this, please remove them from the street as soon as possible.”

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom

