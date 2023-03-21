Move your cars -- snow emergency in Detroit Lakes starts at midnight tonight.

DETROIT LAKES — A snow emergency event has been issued for Detroit Lakes starting Wednesday, March 22 at 12:01 a.m.

During this time, there shall be no parking on any city street until the street has been completely cleared. Please plan accordingly. Landlords, please work with your tenants who may be parking on the street for alternative parking.

During a snow emergency, parking regulations will be enforced, and towing may occur. The cost and expense of towing and impounding are the responsibility of the vehicle owner.