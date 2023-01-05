Move your cars -- snow rollup starts at midnight on parts of Willow Street

DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Public Works will be doing snow roll-up on Friday, Jan. 6.

Crews will clear snow off boulevards on Willow Street from Jackson Avenue to the Canadian Pacific railway tracks west of Rossman Avenue.

The work will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and end about 9 a.m. Friday

The red line shows where Detroit Lakes Public Works crews will be doing snow removal overnight. Contributed/Detroit Lakes Public Works Department

The streets will be marked with temporary No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off that section of Willow Avenue prior to 12:01 a.m. (midnight) or they may be towed.