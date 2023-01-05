99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Move your cars -- snow rollup starts at midnight on parts of Willow Street

Crews will clear snow off boulevards on Willow Street from Jackson Avenue to the Canadian Pacific railway tracks west of Rossman Avenue.

snow rollup sign (1).jpg
A temporary No Parking sign used by Detroit Lakes Public Works to let people know not to park on the street because of overnight snow removal. <br/>
Nathan Bowe/Detroit Lakes Tribune
January 05, 2023 09:54 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Public Works will be doing snow roll-up on Friday, Jan. 6.

Crews will clear snow off boulevards on Willow Street from Jackson Avenue to the Canadian Pacific railway tracks west of Rossman Avenue.

The work will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and end about 9 a.m. Friday

jan6 snow rollup (edited).png
The red line shows where Detroit Lakes Public Works crews will be doing snow removal overnight.
Contributed/Detroit Lakes Public Works Department

The streets will be marked with temporary No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off that section of Willow Avenue prior to 12:01 a.m. (midnight) or they may be towed.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTY
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
