Move your cars -- snow rollup starts at midnight on parts of Willow Street
Crews will clear snow off boulevards on Willow Street from Jackson Avenue to the Canadian Pacific railway tracks west of Rossman Avenue.
DETROIT LAKES — Detroit Lakes Public Works will be doing snow roll-up on Friday, Jan. 6.
The work will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and end about 9 a.m. Friday
The streets will be marked with temporary No Parking signs, and all vehicles must be moved off that section of Willow Avenue prior to 12:01 a.m. (midnight) or they may be towed.
